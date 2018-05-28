Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Music Businesses

Increasing Similarity of Billboard Songs 6

Posted by msmash
It's not just you, others have also noticed that popular songs on the Billboard charts sound similar. But what you may not realize is that in the recent days, they're sounding even more similar. Andrew Thompson and Matt Daniels for The Pudding make the case: From 2010-2014, the top ten producers (by number of hits) wrote about 40% of songs that achieved #1 - #5 ranking on the Billboard Hot 100. In the late-80s, the top ten producers were credited with half as many hits, about 19%. In other words, more songs have been produced by fewer and fewer topline songwriters, who oversee the combinations of all the separately created sounds. Take a less personal production process and execute that process by a shrinking number of people and everything starts to sound more or less the same.

Increasing Similarity of Billboard Songs

  • Surprised they are (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Surprised they are, when sales stagnate. Recording companies, complain to the Emperor they do. Longer copyright they want.

  • titles of the same genre have always been somewhat similar, its just that the industry figured that a few mainstream genres are worth it, and the rest not. compare this with comics, books, games, movies, series, ... . few popular exceptions can divert this a bit (increase of synth use after title xxx, mistery series after stranger things or more gore/crime after breaking bad walking dead, ... ). and ofc people want money, means artists will copy popular stuff all the time. everything is a copy of everythin

