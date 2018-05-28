Pandora Launches Unlimited Premium Family Plan For $15 Per Month (betanews.com) 2
Mark Wycislik-Wilson, writing for BetaNews: Looking to better compete with the likes of Apple Music and Spotify, Pandora has launched a new Premium Family package. The new package offers unlimited access to all of Pandora's premium features for up to six people. The price is just $15 per month, but there's a 60-day free trial available so you can try it out for size first. Pandora explains that the new package offers "all of the features of Pandora Premium to up to six unique Pandora accounts simultaneously" and costs $14.99 USD monthly or $164.89 annually. As noted by Phone Arena, there are no limits on the number of tracks that can be streamed, there are no ads, and subscribers are free to download music for offline listening.
Pandora isn’t available where you are yet. (Score:2)
anyway US$15 to listen to music? Apple music, Youtube music, Google Music, etc, don't want to pay $50/month for music, I'll switch to radio or other free options