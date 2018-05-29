FCC Asks Amazon and eBay To Stop Selling Fake Pay TV Boxes (techcrunch.com) 38
Last week, the Federal Communications Commission sent a letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and eBay CEO Devin Wenig asking their companies to help remove the listings for fake pay TV boxes from their respective websites. From a report: These boxes often falsely bear the FCC logo, the letter informed, and are used to perpetuate "intellectual property theft and consumer fraud." With the rise in cord cutting, a number of consumers have found it's just as easy to use an app like Kodi on a cheap streaming media device to gain access to content â" like TV shows and movies -- that they would otherwise miss out on by dropping their pay TV subscription. As an added perk, various software add-ons enable consumers to stream movies still in the theaters, too. It's an easier way to access pirated content than visiting The Pirate Bay and downloading torrent files.
like uber? (Score:2)
Let's see how long amazon last doing that. How long will an no checkout store last selling beer with no id checks?
they should also quit selling (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
Those non-compliant cellphones are perfectly useful GUI pads for Android applications using WIFI. Let us buy what we want to buy.
Easier? (Score:4, Funny)
It's an easier way to access pirated content than visiting The Pirate Bay and downloading torrent files.
Have you seen how much of a PITA is it to keep those damn Kodi plugins updated to whatever the good working plugins are this month from whatever repo they're hiding on this week? I disagree.
Re: (Score:1)
Kodi sucks....
Plex + Flexget, and I'll never look back. I get higher quality content, and Plex is so easy even my wife can use it.
Re: (Score:1)
I use Kodi with NextPVR to record from my HDHomeRun (Antenna) and to stream my movie collection. Works well and wife has no problem controlling PVR.
Re: (Score:2)
you have any idea what you are talking about?
this is the legal def. of theft:
Theft, in law, a general term covering a variety of specific types of stealing, including the crimes of larceny, robbery, and burglary. Theft is defined as the physical removal of an object that is capable of being stolen without the consent of the owner and with the intention of depriving the owner of it permanently.
people llike you can push your "theft" agenda all you want. it is copyright information, not theft.
what about theft
Fire TV as well? (Score:4, Interesting)
I wonder if the FCC wants Amazon to stop selling the Fire TV devices as well - given that they are also capable of running Kodi...
Re: (Score:2)
My first thought as well. I've got two Fire TV sticks, which are pretty decent platforms for running Kodi. Although you can't install it directly from Amazon's web store, it only takes a few minutes to sideload Kodi.
Ostensibly the FCC is complaining about boxes that don't have the appropriate FCC authorization; I would assume that Amazon's Fire TV has it. But they make it really clear in the letter that it's really the piracy angle that is the actual concern.
Re:Fire TV as well? (Score:4, Informative)
But they make it really clear in the letter that it's really the piracy angle that is the actual concern.
I read the letter. It's the fraudulent use of FCC logo and claim of certification that is the issue. Let's recap:
Paragraph 1 deals with fraudulent FCC logo and failure to certify the device.
Paragraph 2 deals with fraudulent FCC logo and failure to certify the device.
Paragraph 3 deals with fraudulent FCC logo and failure to certify the device.
Paragraph 4 talks about removing devices that are intended to facilitate intellectual property theft.
Paragraph 5 deals with "unlawful devices", which is because these are not certified and have false FCC logos.
Paragraph 6 deals with fraudulent FCC logo and failure to certify the device.
Paragraph 7 thanks both companies first for "upholding the Commission's equipment authorization process" and then for fighting IP theft, and then fighting consumer fraud. Two of the three "thanks" are for FCC certification fraud.
It would seem that the failure to certify the devices and use of the FCC logo fraudulently is the majority, if not the vast majority, of what the letter is about. To claim that the "actual concern" is IP theft ignores the "elephant in the letter". As the letter puts it, it is "outside the jurisdiction of the Commission" to take any action based on piracy, but they certainly have jurisdiction and sufficient cause to order the withdrawal of sale of such equipment based on FCC and other federal regulations, whether or not piracy is involved in any way. In fact, if either eBay or Amazon are actually participants in the sale they could be fined for those sales.
Re: (Score:3)
Paragraph 1 deals with fraudulent FCC logo and failure to certify the device.
From paragraph 1: "Although sufficiently disturbing on its own, these devices are particularly problematic as they are perpetrating intellectual property theft and consumer fraud." He makes it clear that they are specifically targeting devices enabling piracy.
Paragraph 3 deals with fraudulent FCC logo and failure to certify the device.
From paragraph 3: "nine set top box distributors were referred to the FCC in October for enabling the unlawful streaming of copyrighted material, seven of which displayed the FCC logo, although there was no record of such compliance."
Re: (Score:2)
No, it's not lack of FCC authorization. It's PRETENDING to FCC authorization that's the problem. The FCC really doesn't want to find itself being accused of encouraging piracy....
Re: (Score:2)
No, it's not lack of FCC authorization. It's PRETENDING to FCC authorization that's the problem.
It's both. Devices like that require certification under Part 15 before they can be sold in the US. Forging the FCC label is fraud.
Re: (Score:2)
From paragraph 1: "Although sufficiently disturbing on its own, "
In other words, the main problem is the lack of FCC certification, but it ALSO has a problem
From paragraph 3: "nine set top box distributors were referred to the FCC in October for enabling the unlawful streaming of copyrighted material, seven of which displayed the FCC logo, although there was no record of such compliance."
The first (topic) sentence of that paragraph, as well as the last part of the sentence you quoted only a fraction of, refers specifically to FCC certification. You're latching on to a minor part of the letter and claiming that it is the primary focus.
but it seems obvious to me that the reason why they're going after these particular devices is due to piracy, not primarily because of a lack of FCC authorization.
Other than the fact that the FCC specifically says that they don't have jurisdiction to act on the piracy issue, and that almost all of the letter d
Re: (Score:2)
lets not forget computers.
Re: (Score:2)
I wonder if the FCC wants Amazon to stop selling the Fire TV devices as well - given that they are also capable of running Kodi...
Are Fire TV devices manufactured and sold in the US without the required FCC certification for unintentional radiators, using false marking claiming certification? Is there some federal regulation that talks about "running Kodi" that would make Fire TV devices illegal to sell in the US?
Good for Fire TV (Score:2)
Amazon was just looking for an excuse to get rid of one more category of competitor anyway. It's not like the Chromecast is a huge seller on Amazon.
Another unjustified stab at Kodi (Score:2, Funny)
Have journalists always been weaponized idiots?
Asks?! (Score:1)
I thought Amazon already did? (Score:2)
Paid for FCC flailing around. (Score:2)
Like bit-torrent, the cat is out of the bag. No amount of flailing or FUD is going to make it go away. These devices are too easy to setup. Media prices and availability are convoluted and over priced, and laws so one sided that nobody respects them.
Over and over I see copyright terms extended for no good reason. Theft of the public domain for YEARS is what led directly to where we are today. FCC can maybe try to regulate the sale of preconfigured boxes, but this software runs on so many different devices,
While your at it (Score:2)
It would be swell if you could ask them to please stop selling fake USB sticks and bootleg DVDs.
Re: (Score:2)
Nah... those guys can't afford FCC lobbyists like the media companies and telcos can.
The Thing About The Boxes That Is Fake (Score:1)
The thing about these boxes that is fake is the 'pay' part. That's about the limit of the deception.