Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses Piracy Entertainment

FCC Asks Amazon and eBay To Stop Selling Fake Pay TV Boxes (techcrunch.com) 38

Posted by msmash from the taking-a-stand dept.
Last week, the Federal Communications Commission sent a letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and eBay CEO Devin Wenig asking their companies to help remove the listings for fake pay TV boxes from their respective websites. From a report: These boxes often falsely bear the FCC logo, the letter informed, and are used to perpetuate "intellectual property theft and consumer fraud." With the rise in cord cutting, a number of consumers have found it's just as easy to use an app like Kodi on a cheap streaming media device to gain access to content â" like TV shows and movies -- that they would otherwise miss out on by dropping their pay TV subscription. As an added perk, various software add-ons enable consumers to stream movies still in the theaters, too. It's an easier way to access pirated content than visiting The Pirate Bay and downloading torrent files.

FCC Asks Amazon and eBay To Stop Selling Fake Pay TV Boxes More | Reply

FCC Asks Amazon and eBay To Stop Selling Fake Pay TV Boxes

Comments Filter:

  • they should also quit selling (Score:4, Interesting)

    by FudRucker ( 866063 ) on Tuesday May 29, 2018 @03:58PM (#56695126)
    non compliant cellphones too, require nothing less than GSM with 4g LTE, just do a search of some of those rugged cellphones with extra long battery life and you will find a boatload of old cellphones with obsolete specs/tech that wont even work with the system we have now

    • Those non-compliant cellphones are perfectly useful GUI pads for Android applications using WIFI. Let us buy what we want to buy.

  • Easier? (Score:4, Funny)

    by GameboyRMH ( 1153867 ) <gameboyrmh@@@gmail...com> on Tuesday May 29, 2018 @04:02PM (#56695164) Journal

    It's an easier way to access pirated content than visiting The Pirate Bay and downloading torrent files.

    Have you seen how much of a PITA is it to keep those damn Kodi plugins updated to whatever the good working plugins are this month from whatever repo they're hiding on this week? I disagree.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Kodi sucks....

      Plex + Flexget, and I'll never look back. I get higher quality content, and Plex is so easy even my wife can use it.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        I use Kodi with NextPVR to record from my HDHomeRun (Antenna) and to stream my movie collection. Works well and wife has no problem controlling PVR.

  • Fire TV as well? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Nicholas Schumacher ( 21495 ) on Tuesday May 29, 2018 @04:21PM (#56695286) Homepage

    I wonder if the FCC wants Amazon to stop selling the Fire TV devices as well - given that they are also capable of running Kodi...

    • My first thought as well. I've got two Fire TV sticks, which are pretty decent platforms for running Kodi. Although you can't install it directly from Amazon's web store, it only takes a few minutes to sideload Kodi.

      Ostensibly the FCC is complaining about boxes that don't have the appropriate FCC authorization; I would assume that Amazon's Fire TV has it. But they make it really clear in the letter that it's really the piracy angle that is the actual concern.

      • Re:Fire TV as well? (Score:4, Informative)

        by Obfuscant ( 592200 ) on Tuesday May 29, 2018 @04:55PM (#56695512)

        But they make it really clear in the letter that it's really the piracy angle that is the actual concern.

        I read the letter. It's the fraudulent use of FCC logo and claim of certification that is the issue. Let's recap:

        Paragraph 1 deals with fraudulent FCC logo and failure to certify the device.

        Paragraph 2 deals with fraudulent FCC logo and failure to certify the device.

        Paragraph 3 deals with fraudulent FCC logo and failure to certify the device.

        Paragraph 4 talks about removing devices that are intended to facilitate intellectual property theft.

        Paragraph 5 deals with "unlawful devices", which is because these are not certified and have false FCC logos.

        Paragraph 6 deals with fraudulent FCC logo and failure to certify the device.

        Paragraph 7 thanks both companies first for "upholding the Commission's equipment authorization process" and then for fighting IP theft, and then fighting consumer fraud. Two of the three "thanks" are for FCC certification fraud.

        It would seem that the failure to certify the devices and use of the FCC logo fraudulently is the majority, if not the vast majority, of what the letter is about. To claim that the "actual concern" is IP theft ignores the "elephant in the letter". As the letter puts it, it is "outside the jurisdiction of the Commission" to take any action based on piracy, but they certainly have jurisdiction and sufficient cause to order the withdrawal of sale of such equipment based on FCC and other federal regulations, whether or not piracy is involved in any way. In fact, if either eBay or Amazon are actually participants in the sale they could be fined for those sales.

        • Paragraph 1 deals with fraudulent FCC logo and failure to certify the device.

          From paragraph 1: "Although sufficiently disturbing on its own, these devices are particularly problematic as they are perpetrating intellectual property theft and consumer fraud." He makes it clear that they are specifically targeting devices enabling piracy.

          Paragraph 3 deals with fraudulent FCC logo and failure to certify the device.

          From paragraph 3: "nine set top box distributors were referred to the FCC in October for enabling the unlawful streaming of copyrighted material, seven of which displayed the FCC logo, although there was no record of such compliance."

          Anyone can read t

          • Anyone can read the letter and come to their own conclusions, of course, but it seems obvious to me that the reason why they're going after these particular devices is due to piracy, not primarily because of a lack of FCC authorization.

            No, it's not lack of FCC authorization. It's PRETENDING to FCC authorization that's the problem. The FCC really doesn't want to find itself being accused of encouraging piracy....

            • No, it's not lack of FCC authorization. It's PRETENDING to FCC authorization that's the problem.

              It's both. Devices like that require certification under Part 15 before they can be sold in the US. Forging the FCC label is fraud.

          • From paragraph 1: "Although sufficiently disturbing on its own, "

            In other words, the main problem is the lack of FCC certification, but it ALSO has a problem ... secondary issue.

            From paragraph 3: "nine set top box distributors were referred to the FCC in October for enabling the unlawful streaming of copyrighted material, seven of which displayed the FCC logo, although there was no record of such compliance."

            The first (topic) sentence of that paragraph, as well as the last part of the sentence you quoted only a fraction of, refers specifically to FCC certification. You're latching on to a minor part of the letter and claiming that it is the primary focus.

            but it seems obvious to me that the reason why they're going after these particular devices is due to piracy, not primarily because of a lack of FCC authorization.

            Other than the fact that the FCC specifically says that they don't have jurisdiction to act on the piracy issue, and that almost all of the letter d

    • lets not forget computers.

    • I wonder if the FCC wants Amazon to stop selling the Fire TV devices as well - given that they are also capable of running Kodi...

      Are Fire TV devices manufactured and sold in the US without the required FCC certification for unintentional radiators, using false marking claiming certification? Is there some federal regulation that talks about "running Kodi" that would make Fire TV devices illegal to sell in the US?

  • Amazon was just looking for an excuse to get rid of one more category of competitor anyway. It's not like the Chromecast is a huge seller on Amazon.

  • Another unjustified stab at Kodi (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Have journalists always been weaponized idiots?

  • Since when does the federal government ask for people to stop impersonating them? Lock Bezos up and have him pounded in the ass by a big guy with aids just like if anyone else did this shit.
  • Both as a form of competition and then blocking aspects of Kodi on the newer FireTV sticks?

  • Like bit-torrent, the cat is out of the bag. No amount of flailing or FUD is going to make it go away. These devices are too easy to setup. Media prices and availability are convoluted and over priced, and laws so one sided that nobody respects them.

    Over and over I see copyright terms extended for no good reason. Theft of the public domain for YEARS is what led directly to where we are today. FCC can maybe try to regulate the sale of preconfigured boxes, but this software runs on so many different devices,

  • It would be swell if you could ask them to please stop selling fake USB sticks and bootleg DVDs.

  • The thing about these boxes that is fake is the 'pay' part. That's about the limit of the deception.

Slashdot Top Deals

All life evolves by the differential survival of replicating entities. -- Dawkins

Close