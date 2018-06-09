Lawrence Lessig Criticizes Proposed 140-Year Copyright Protections (techcrunch.com) 39
EqualCitizens.US reports on growing opposition to the CLASSICS Act proposed by the U.S. Congress, which grants blanket copyright protection to all audio works created before 1972, leaving some of them copyrighted until 2067. Importantly, the Act doesn't require artists or the rights holder to register for the copyright. Rather, any and all pre-1972 sound recordings would be copyrighted, greatly limiting the public's access to these works. Various organizations and scholars have responded. Equal Citizens along with a coalition of internet freedom and democracy reform organizations, is sending this letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee to urge its members to reject this Act in its entirety, or at a minimum, at least require registration of pre-1972 works. Otherwise, if the Act passes as is, famous artists and wealthy corporations will benefit greatly while the public will get absolutely nothing in return, as Professor Lawrence Lessig notes in Wired....
This act will limit access to past works and stifle creativity for new works. It would effectively remove many existing works, including some popular documentaries, podcasts, etc., from the public arena. The Coalition recommends adding a registration requirement to secure the extended copyright term, such that works that nobody claimed could be allowed to enter the public domain. As this TechCrunch report on the coalition letter explains:
By having artists and rights owners register, it solves the problem for everyone. Anyone who wants to have their pre-1972 works brought into the new scheme can easily achieve that, but orphan works will enter the public domain as they ought to.
"Either way," Lessig writes, "it is finally clear that the Supreme Court's prediction that the copyright owners would be satisfied with the copyright protection provided by the Sonny Bono Act turns out not to be true."
This act will limit access to past works and stifle creativity for new works. It would effectively remove many existing works, including some popular documentaries, podcasts, etc., from the public arena. The Coalition recommends adding a registration requirement to secure the extended copyright term, such that works that nobody claimed could be allowed to enter the public domain. As this TechCrunch report on the coalition letter explains:
By having artists and rights owners register, it solves the problem for everyone. Anyone who wants to have their pre-1972 works brought into the new scheme can easily achieve that, but orphan works will enter the public domain as they ought to.
"Either way," Lessig writes, "it is finally clear that the Supreme Court's prediction that the copyright owners would be satisfied with the copyright protection provided by the Sonny Bono Act turns out not to be true."
Wait, wut? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
Stop funding them.. (Score:4, Funny)
he answer is simple.
STOP consuming copyrighted works. STOP going to movies, STOP steaming music, STOP going to concerts, STOP the support of these 'artists'.
That is, I am afraid, the only solution at this point.
The social contract of copyright has been violated so completely that it should now be seen as void, however as the force of state will still uphold it,
the only other choice is to avoid it altogether. Violate as you want and at your own risk, but stop giving money to these companies.
Society does not need THESE 'arts', they are not contributing.
It doesn't matter (Score:3)
Lawrence Lessig, like the rest of us, is merely a citizen and therefore has the same amount of influence as you or me.
Which is to say, none whatsoever.
You've got a lot of influence (Score:2, Interesting)
Re:You've got a lot of influence (Score:4, Funny)
ROTFL.
Did you fail to notice who the Dems ran last time? Really? Was that all just a bad dream to you? You didnt notice their huge corporate support?
Oh Dear.
Re: (Score:1)
ROTFL.
Did you fail to notice who the Dems ran last time? Really? Was that all just a bad dream to you? You didnt notice their huge corporate support?
Oh Dear.
First off, Hillary is not nearly as bad as the right wing noise machine makes her out to be. She is just not. Second, the democratic party is made up of people. Join up, organize, change it, if you don't like it. Also vote. Always vote. If you can tell one candidate that can win is half a percent better than another then vote. If you have the time volunteer. If you have the money contribute, but be very careful to whom you contribute.
Also, there was more than enough people who _didn't_ vote to put B
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
Hillary is not nearly as bad as the right wing noise machine makes her out to be. She is just not.
https://www.opensecrets.org/pres16/select-industries?ind=F27
Total funding by industry
Hedge Funds:
Hillary: $62 million
Trump: $19 million (barely higher than Rubio's and Jeb!'s totals)
Securities and Investement:
Hillary: $88 million
Jeb!: $33 million
Trump: $21 million
Commercial Banks:
Hillary: $2.8 million
Cruz: $1.7 million
Jeb!: $1.1 million
Rubio: $463,000
Trump: $403,000
Lobbyists:
Hillary: $2.2 million
Jeb!: $1.4 million
Rubio: $640,000
Christie: $184,000
O'Malley: $130,000
Trump: $129,000
Oil and Gas:
Jeb!: $10.4 mill
Re:You've got a lot of influence (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
>Your logic is odd, to say the least. Nearly everybody that this 140 year protection would benefit are Democrats or Progressives. If anything, electing more Democrats might result in copyright protection for an even longer time.
Citation, or it didn't happen.
Re: (Score:3)
How many Democrat front-runners are running on copyright reform?
Were Democrats standing up against SOPA and PIPA? Or the TPP?
I'm not suggesting Republicans are doing any better unless by accident, but this is not divided like you say it is. Heck, there was this: https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20121116/16481921080/house-republicans-copyright-law-destroys-markets-its-time-real-reform.shtml
Re: (Score:1)
join the Democratic party
Hmm, I've thought about it but I need a little more convincing. Could you call me a racist bigot nazi a few hundred times?
Re: (Score:2)
...join the Democratic party.
And here I am unable to give you the "Funny" mod you so richly deserve. Please accept this in lieu thereof.
It matters where the money and competition are (Score:3)
Lawrence Lessig, like the rest of us, is merely a citizen and therefore has the same amount of influence as you or me.
Which is to say, none whatsoever.
Your trite little comment seems to have opened up the can of worms. I disagree. Even if I saw a mod point to give, no mod point for you [GlennC].
Let me start with the logical fallacy. The Koch brothers are citizens, too, just like "you or me" and Lawrence Lessig, too, but they have LOTS of influence. The difference is the money, at least until they die with the most toys, at which point the TRULY influential entities, the giant corporate cancers they ostensibly "own", will have to get new human placeholders
Re: (Score:3)
No. Robin Thicke didn't lose because his song "felt" like Got To Give It Up. He lost because his song WAS Got To Give It Up. He copied the Marvin Gaye song.
Now, we should discuss whether the copyright on Got To Give It Up should have expired a decade ago. I would say
I've already got a copyright... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe try a patent for a concept or method. Copyright doesn't work that way, although stupid does.
All for the copyright holder's profits (Score:1)
Seriously, this smells like the crap music publishers would write themselves to try and keep a tight hold onto their meager profits from old songs that very few people even still buy today, other than certain movies, media and what not.
My modest proposal to fix this (Score:3)
Politics is the art of the possible. I have a modest proposal that I think is possible: Allow unlimited copyright extensions that are not automatic or free.
Given how much money Disney and other big content-owning companies are going to spend on this, our elected representatives are going to roll over again... so it is not possible to roll back copyright protection to anything like the original short terms. It's pretty much certain that the terms are getting extended again. So my question is whether we can get the deal changed in some way that makes it better for us.
Disney is very motivated to keep the copyrights going forever on old cartoons like "Steamboat Willy". To them, it's just collateral damage that nothing else ever falls into the public domain... I don't think they care that old black-and-white movies not owned by Disney also aren't falling into the public domain.
So my modest proposal is that a corporation can extend the copyright on any property by filing a form and paying a nominal fee. For the sake of argument I propose $5 to be the fee and for the form to get a 5-year extension. A dollar per year! Cheap!
But if you fail to list some piece of content and file the form, it lapses into the public domain.
This fixes the murky issues around a lot of content, such as obscure video games from three decades ago. In many cases it would take lawsuits to figure out who is the current owner, so it's not possible to get a license for the content... so nobody is going to file the paperwork to extend the copyright, and the old forgotten content will lapse into the public domain.
This is still a screaming good deal for the content owners. The US government still acts as an enforcer to go after people infringing on the copyrights, and it would cost way more than $1 to hire private detectives or whatever to do the same thing without government.
But I don't see why the content owners should get endlessly-extended copyright terms where nothing ever falls into the public domain automatically for free and without even lifting a finger.
Copyright is supposed to be a three-cornered deal between the content owners, the government, and the people. The people are supposed to benefit by things falling into the public domain; that's why the phrase "for limited times" appears in the Constitution. The people would get nothing from a 140-year extension, but would get something from my proposal.
But (Score:3)
I don't get it, who gets the royalties of a copyrighted work that no one's claiming or register?
The Result (Score:1)
When everything is copyrighted until Oblivion, you might as well just violate the law and copy the shit out of it. Fuck em. If they shut you down, you move and start up again.
Hollywood does not run this country. Fight back or become their slave.
Of course. (Score:2)
famous artists and wealthy corporations will benefit greatly while the public will get absolutely nothing in return
They're the ones who buy your "elected" officials, so of COURSE they're the ones who benefit, and you who have been DUPED into voting these corrupt, bought-and-paid-for assholes into office, you of course get nothing, which is what you deserve, for voting these Republicrats into office, despite the obvious fact that BOTH halves of the "two" part"ies" are owned by the same group of people. Let me quote Willie Wonka:
"It's all there, in black and white, clear as crystal. You get NOTHING. You LOSE! Good DAY, sir." Or watch here... [youtube.com]
Next time, instead of voting for a phony "Democrat" or a corrupt "Republican," consider votin