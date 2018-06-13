The Internet Is Finally Going To Be Bigger Than TV Worldwide (qz.com) 4
According to estimates from media agency Zenith, next year, for the first time, people will spend more time using the internet than watching TV. People will spend an average of 170.6 minutes a day, or nearly three hours, using the internet in 2019. That's a tad more than the 170.3 minutes they're expected to spend watching TV. Quartz reports: Zenith measured media by how they are transmitted or distributed, such as broadcasts via TV signals and newspapers in print. Watching videos on the web through platforms like Netflix and YouTube, or reading a newspaper's website, counted as internet consumption. Nearly one-quarter of all media consumption across the globe will be through mobile this year, up from 5% in 2011. The average person will spend a total of about eight hours per day consuming media in its many forms this year, Zenith forecasts.
In some parts of the world, TV will remain on top -- for now. Zenith forecasted media consumption through 2020 and did not expect the internet to overtake TV in Europe, Latin America, and the whole of North America in that time. In the U.S., it was projected to surpass TV in the U.S. in two years.
The next generation won't know what 'television' means. Sure, you will still be able to buy a Television, but broadcast/cable/satellite will refer to Internet connectivity methods. They'll think it's quaint that people set their schedule around certain shows only being watchable at certain times.
well in asia they still do a bit.
granted, the shows tend to show like 3-6 episodes in one go and stuff..
daytime tv is also big thing, varietee crap brodcast in the day.
tv is where the official propaganda is at.
I wouldn't believe for a moment though if they said that people watch tv more than smartphones in Thailand for example. it's simply not true. if only because they browse fb in their vendor kiosks while the tv might be on in the background.. the attention isn't there as much.
anyways, my tv broadcast bo
But...
If you measuring by "time spent" you're already onto a statistical problem.
It's SO MUCH quicker for me to watch an episode of something on Netflix than on TV that it's laughable. And I watch exactly what I want and then switch off. And I don't have ads, and intros, and recaps, etc.
I imagine that Internet is already used much more than TV for such viewing. But because the Internet is about "I want to watch X and nothing else", and TV is about "I'll wait for X to come on, and then sit through any", i