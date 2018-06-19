5 Star Trek Shows in Development, 1 Could Star Patrick Stewart, Reports Say (gizmodo.com) 69
An anonymous reader writes: In the wake of shocking allegations against Star Trek: Discovery's showrunners, producer Alex Kurtzman recently took over the role of showrunning the latest Trek series' sophomore season. But according to multiple reports today, he's just signed a new deal with CBS that could usher in multiple new Star Trek shows. Variety reports that Kurtzman has inked a $25 million deal with CBS as part of a five-year plan to bring more Trek shows to TV in the wake of Discovery's success. According to the site, five series are currently in early development: A teen-oriented series set at Starfleet Academy from Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz, the duo behind the recent Dynasty reboot and Marvel's Runaways adaptation. A limited series with a currently confidential plot. A limited series based around the beloved character Khan, from the original Star Trek and the classic film The Wrath of Khan -- something that's been rumored for a while as being spearheaded by Wrath of Khan director Nicholas Meyer. An animated series with another currently confidential plot.
Spaceballs 2: the quest for more money (Score:3)
Looks like Paramount stole their business plans from Mel Brooks.
Re: (Score:3)
Definitely it's about money. The whole leftist conspiracy you allude to has more to do with media coverage and social media than it does with the political beliefs of rich executives at production companies. Ultimately all of them, left and right, worship the same god, the Almighty Dollar.
Re: (Score:2)
Pushing narratives gets views. Executives don't care if the watchers hate the product or love it. Causing controversy is much easier than producing a good product.
Re: (Score:2)
I too am sick and tired of the overabundance of leftist narrative and agenda in media these days but wasn't Star Trek always filled with progressive leftist viewpoints? I liked the new discovery the only thing that stood out was no cisgendered white male in a major role (kid of sexists and racists isn't it?)
Re: (Score:2)
diversity... I really wouldn't want to see Star Trek fall victim to this kind of manipulation.
You didn't watch the original Star Trek, did you? Diversity was a significant part of Roddenberry's conception of the future.
dude I hope its flute guy (Score:1)
the jean luc one should totally be about his life as flute guy
Re: (Score:1)
Is this a joke? (Score:2, Flamebait)
Is Star Trek still a real thing for scifi fans? (Score:3)
What's Discovery even like; I completely lost interest in the whole franchise after the "re-imagined' of Wrath of Khan.
Re:Is Star Trek still a real thing for scifi fans? (Score:4, Funny)
What's Discovery even like; I completely lost interest in the whole franchise after the "re-imagined' of Wrath of Khan.
It's as if fungus was the core of the Standard Model. And tartigrades were the conduit of the universe.
I know... it doesn't make sense. Apparently a can of Lotrimin spray will collapse the entire universe... theoretically of course.
Re: (Score:2)
What's Discovery even like; I completely lost interest in the whole franchise after the "re-imagined' of Wrath of Khan.
It could be but mostly it is on the wait and see list these days. I even find myself somewhat nostalgic watching Voyager on Netflix (working on watching all episodes from each series just to do it once in my life), then they have a stupid episode I can hardly sit through, but at least it had the occasional real Star Trek feel.
Re:Is Star Trek still a real thing for scifi fans? (Score:4)
What's Discovery even like; I completely lost interest in the whole franchise after the "re-imagined' of Wrath of Khan.
The whole "pay for the streaming service to just watch one program" thing kinda of stopped me*.
*That plus I thought the show sucked anyway. Between watching the first episode of that and also of The Orville
.. I could see more potential in the latter.
Re: (Score:1)
What's Discovery even like;
From what I could tell from the previews and have heard second hand, it's like Trek Continues. Except it has a lot more and better CGI, a bigger budget, nonsensical plot devices, maybe a bit better acting, worse stories, ignores a lot of Trek canon, and isn't made by people who actually enjoy Star Trek.
Re: (Score:2)
What's Discovery even like; I completely lost interest in the whole franchise after the "re-imagined' of Wrath of Khan.
I'm impressed you made it that far.
All Access? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
You didn't miss anything. The main character of STD was a gender-neutral somewhat more female looking it. It wasn't a likable character and started a war just because it was paranoid.
The captain Lorca was a much more interesting character (for reasons I won't say because they would be spoilers), but his role was deemphasized since he is a white male.
Re: (Score:2)
Star Trek has always been "leftist propaganda". The difference is the Internet is around to inflame people's passion.
--
proud subscriber of alt.ensign.wesley.die.die.die
Re: No, thanks. (Score:1, Insightful)
Absolutely wrong. Star Trek has traditionally portrayed a liberal ideology, not a leftist ideology. I know those two very different philosophies are often wrongly conflated with each other these days, so I can understand your confusion. Liberalism, as expressed in the Star Trek universe, is about independence, tolerance, acceptance and voluntary collaboration. Leftism, on the other hand, revolves around highlighting differences between people to try to cause disruption, anger, hatred and strife. They are po
Re: No, thanks. (Score:2)
I don't know what you are talking about. Can you provide some examples?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Please, just let it die. (Score:2)
So we've got 5 Star Trek shows in the works and 7, 8, or 9 Star Wars prequels, sequels, whatevers, as well. This isn't innovation. It's not new ideas. And it certainly not exciting. It's whipping a dead cow laying out in the desert somewhere for the past 2 years in order to get a few more drops of milk.
It's done, guys. It's over. Time to let go.
Re: (Score:1)
Somebody needs to come up with a new concept for the space/future of humanity story type. Something grittier and dirtier than Trek and less fairy princessy than Wars. Something with less hopefulness and more brutality. Something a bit more reflective of where we actually seem to be heading.
Maybe spin on the idea of a secret group jetting themselves off this rock just to get away from the crazy only to find out they brought they crazy with them. There, studios. Free idea that took me five seconds to dre
I'm impressed (Score:4, Funny)
5 Star Trek Shows in Development
I didn't know Seth MacFarlane could develop so many shows all at once.
"beloved" character Khan (Score:5, Funny)
A limited series based around the beloved character Khan
...
The series will revolve around Khan's earlier days as founder of a non-profit educational organization [wikipedia.org] and the challenges he, and his students', faced in fast-paced the world of on-line academia and, later, how the stresses of life and continuing education drove him actualize his genetic-designed potential for world domination. The rest, as they say, will be History.
Prequel (Score:2)
The series will revolve around Khan's earlier days as founder of a non-profit educational organization
I thought his early days involved leading hordes of horsemen from the Mongolian plains and performing so much rape and pillage that there is a fair chace you are related to him.
Re: (Score:2)
Possibly also having something to do with building a stately pleasure dome.
at least put it on showtime if not CBS OTA! (Score:2)
at least put it on showtime if not CBS OTA!
The Eugenics Wars: The Rise and Fall of Khan ... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Who falls in love with robots! It's a sure winner!
You never saw the films in high school.
Re: (Score:2)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Great News! (Score:1)
Plot reveal: (Score:2)
To boldly go where no man has gone before
...
Shocking allegations? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Most of the stuff in the summary is not in the linked story so either msmash did a horrible job typing it up or made up things. The linked story doesn't say anything about Patrick Stewart or the reasons for the show runnner's dismissal.
Pay Streaming? No Thanks... (Score:3)
If they can get it on my cable TV somehow, the cable I'm already paying big $$$$ for, then maybe I'll set the DVR. Oh, and despite the sexy graphics of the Discovery show, I stopped at the 1st episode where the female captain goes one-on-one with a Klingon and doesn't die. Female-lead combat command also ruined The Force Awakens for me, as it is seriously unrealistic in that, although women could probably do these things, you don't find many aspiring to such roles. Getting them "all over the place" in the flick... fantasy. Kirk could barely go 1-on-1 with Klingons, so its preposterous for a female sans Marvel Universe super-powers to be doing it. Wonder Woman yes, any other woman, no... Just gimmie a break, make it available without extra $$$, and don't do silly-s-stuff like women-lead combat units and then maybe...
One of those might be worth checking out (Score:2)
If Nicholas Meyer makes a Star Trek show, I may actually be excited about watching it. He did both Star Trek 2 and 6, the best of the movies IMO.
I've never seen Discovery. I'm certainly not going to pay for a streaming service for the purpose of watching one show. And I haven't heard anything positive enough about it to pirate it. I just don't care that much, which is a bit sad considering I've watched every Star Trek show up to this point.