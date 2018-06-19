Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Sci-Fi Television

5 Star Trek Shows in Development, 1 Could Star Patrick Stewart, Reports Say (gizmodo.com) 69

Posted by msmash from the up-next dept.
An anonymous reader writes: In the wake of shocking allegations against Star Trek: Discovery's showrunners, producer Alex Kurtzman recently took over the role of showrunning the latest Trek series' sophomore season. But according to multiple reports today, he's just signed a new deal with CBS that could usher in multiple new Star Trek shows. Variety reports that Kurtzman has inked a $25 million deal with CBS as part of a five-year plan to bring more Trek shows to TV in the wake of Discovery's success. According to the site, five series are currently in early development: A teen-oriented series set at Starfleet Academy from Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz, the duo behind the recent Dynasty reboot and Marvel's Runaways adaptation. A limited series with a currently confidential plot. A limited series based around the beloved character Khan, from the original Star Trek and the classic film The Wrath of Khan -- something that's been rumored for a while as being spearheaded by Wrath of Khan director Nicholas Meyer. An animated series with another currently confidential plot.

5 Star Trek Shows in Development, 1 Could Star Patrick Stewart, Reports Say

  • Looks like Paramount stole their business plans from Mel Brooks.

  • dude I hope its flute guy (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    the jean luc one should totally be about his life as flute guy

  • I think I'm going to vomit.

  • Is Star Trek still a real thing for scifi fans? (Score:3)

    by magarity ( 164372 ) on Tuesday June 19, 2018 @04:19PM (#56811550)

    What's Discovery even like; I completely lost interest in the whole franchise after the "re-imagined' of Wrath of Khan.

    • Re:Is Star Trek still a real thing for scifi fans? (Score:4, Funny)

      by beheaderaswp ( 549877 ) * on Tuesday June 19, 2018 @04:25PM (#56811592)

      What's Discovery even like; I completely lost interest in the whole franchise after the "re-imagined' of Wrath of Khan.

      It's as if fungus was the core of the Standard Model. And tartigrades were the conduit of the universe.

      I know... it doesn't make sense. Apparently a can of Lotrimin spray will collapse the entire universe... theoretically of course.

    • What's Discovery even like; I completely lost interest in the whole franchise after the "re-imagined' of Wrath of Khan.

      It could be but mostly it is on the wait and see list these days. I even find myself somewhat nostalgic watching Voyager on Netflix (working on watching all episodes from each series just to do it once in my life), then they have a stupid episode I can hardly sit through, but at least it had the occasional real Star Trek feel.

    • What's Discovery even like; I completely lost interest in the whole franchise after the "re-imagined' of Wrath of Khan.

      The whole "pay for the streaming service to just watch one program" thing kinda of stopped me*.

      *That plus I thought the show sucked anyway. Between watching the first episode of that and also of The Orville .. I could see more potential in the latter.

    • What's Discovery even like;

      From what I could tell from the previews and have heard second hand, it's like Trek Continues. Except it has a lot more and better CGI, a bigger budget, nonsensical plot devices, maybe a bit better acting, worse stories, ignores a lot of Trek canon, and isn't made by people who actually enjoy Star Trek.

    • What's Discovery even like; I completely lost interest in the whole franchise after the "re-imagined' of Wrath of Khan.

      I'm impressed you made it that far.

  • Will it only be available on the infernal "All Access" app?
    • I never watched Discovery because of that. Shame.

      • You didn't miss anything. The main character of STD was a gender-neutral somewhat more female looking it. It wasn't a likable character and started a war just because it was paranoid.

        The captain Lorca was a much more interesting character (for reasons I won't say because they would be spoilers), but his role was deemphasized since he is a white male.

  • So we've got 5 Star Trek shows in the works and 7, 8, or 9 Star Wars prequels, sequels, whatevers, as well. This isn't innovation. It's not new ideas. And it certainly not exciting. It's whipping a dead cow laying out in the desert somewhere for the past 2 years in order to get a few more drops of milk.

    It's done, guys. It's over. Time to let go.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Somebody needs to come up with a new concept for the space/future of humanity story type. Something grittier and dirtier than Trek and less fairy princessy than Wars. Something with less hopefulness and more brutality. Something a bit more reflective of where we actually seem to be heading.

      Maybe spin on the idea of a secret group jetting themselves off this rock just to get away from the crazy only to find out they brought they crazy with them. There, studios. Free idea that took me five seconds to dre

  • I'm impressed (Score:4, Funny)

    by meglon ( 1001833 ) on Tuesday June 19, 2018 @04:26PM (#56811598)

    5 Star Trek Shows in Development

    I didn't know Seth MacFarlane could develop so many shows all at once.

  • "beloved" character Khan (Score:5, Funny)

    by fahrbot-bot ( 874524 ) on Tuesday June 19, 2018 @04:30PM (#56811624)

    A limited series based around the beloved character Khan ...

    The series will revolve around Khan's earlier days as founder of a non-profit educational organization [wikipedia.org] and the challenges he, and his students', faced in fast-paced the world of on-line academia and, later, how the stresses of life and continuing education drove him actualize his genetic-designed potential for world domination. The rest, as they say, will be History.

    • The series will revolve around Khan's earlier days as founder of a non-profit educational organization

      I thought his early days involved leading hordes of horsemen from the Mongolian plains and performing so much rape and pillage that there is a fair chace you are related to him.

  • at least put it on showtime if not CBS OTA!

  • I have long wanted the books by Greg Cox to be made into a TV series for two reasons: 1. It is centered on 20th century Earth, and has minimal alien involvement and only Kirk's influence from the future. 2. It can truly start with a clean slate.
  • Hey everyone. Did you hear the news? William Shatner is getting married to Stevie Nicks? When asked if she would be keeping her name or not, a close friend said 'Stevie Shatner-Nicks'.

  • To boldly go where no man has gone before ...

  • What were the shocking allegations? All I heard was that two guys got canned for making too much money and yelling at some Millenials.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Topwiz ( 1470979 )

      Most of the stuff in the summary is not in the linked story so either msmash did a horrible job typing it up or made up things. The linked story doesn't say anything about Patrick Stewart or the reasons for the show runnner's dismissal.

  • Pay Streaming? No Thanks... (Score:3)

    by rally2xs ( 1093023 ) on Tuesday June 19, 2018 @04:50PM (#56811772)

    If they can get it on my cable TV somehow, the cable I'm already paying big $$$$ for, then maybe I'll set the DVR. Oh, and despite the sexy graphics of the Discovery show, I stopped at the 1st episode where the female captain goes one-on-one with a Klingon and doesn't die. Female-lead combat command also ruined The Force Awakens for me, as it is seriously unrealistic in that, although women could probably do these things, you don't find many aspiring to such roles. Getting them "all over the place" in the flick... fantasy. Kirk could barely go 1-on-1 with Klingons, so its preposterous for a female sans Marvel Universe super-powers to be doing it. Wonder Woman yes, any other woman, no... Just gimmie a break, make it available without extra $$$, and don't do silly-s-stuff like women-lead combat units and then maybe...

  • If Nicholas Meyer makes a Star Trek show, I may actually be excited about watching it. He did both Star Trek 2 and 6, the best of the movies IMO.

    I've never seen Discovery. I'm certainly not going to pay for a streaming service for the purpose of watching one show. And I haven't heard anything positive enough about it to pirate it. I just don't care that much, which is a bit sad considering I've watched every Star Trek show up to this point.

