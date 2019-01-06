As Smartphones and Internet Connections Rise in Africa, So Does Entertainment Streaming (qz.com) 38
Growing smartphone and internet penetration across many African countries saw global streaming companies make a deeper play for audiences here this year. From a report: Netflix signaled its interest in Africa by hiring a content producer for the region and took on the MultiChoice, the continental satellite TV giant owned by Naspers, Africa's most valuable company. The Los Gatos, California company spooked MultiChoice with everything from trolling online ads to billboards placed conspicuously close to their Johannesburg headquarters. MultiChoice has clearly taken notice and has called for Netflix to be regulated. No African regulator has shown the appetite to rein Netflix in, though. Indeed, Netflix has bolstered its library of African content with a first original movie from Nigeria's Nollywood movie industry and committed to producing its first original African series.
[...] Altogether, there's clearly a growing market as content consumption habits evolve among Africa's youth -- a majority of the continent's population. For example, Nigerians are already consuming more video on mobile devices than on television. Platforms like Tv2Go, which launched in South Africa in November, are experimenting with free mobile platforms, but may find that increasingly discerning streaming audiences need binge-worthy content to attract them.
Companies hate regulations (Score:2)
MultiChoice has clearly taken notice and has called for Netflix to be regulated.
Unless it can be used to limit competition. Then they like it.
And naturally (Score:1)
Greedy Silicon Valley bastards are primed to cash in and remake the culture so they can cash in even more. You people are the most sheepish the world has ever seen. Silicon Valley and the coasts ARE our 21st century colonialists.
Captain Obvious speaks! (Score:3)
As access to something becomes increasingly available, use of that something increases as well.
When you didn't have the means to stream video and music, it was, necessarily, limited.
English obvious error
Bing-worthy? (Score:2)
A lot of people already find plenty of African made movies are binge-worthy. However, they mostly rely on Video-CDs - which bring a new perspective to "Ultra low resolution" unequalled even by VHS.
Pay TV is a big deal in most of Africa - in the unlikely event that you have an electricity supply. Solar will eventually fix that.
Binging on online movies will not be a big thing unless the networks cut the p
Wireless capacity? (Score:3)
I'm wondering how their networks will support this, assuming that they are primarily wireless. It really amazes me how much entertainment is streamed every which way across the internet compared to the efficiency of traditional broadcasts. I guess we've got fiber to burn here in the U.S., but not so much in developing countries.
The wireless services are placed in well protected areas and then local consumers will pay to rent telco services.
The "fiber" is a problem.
Mines that export and bring in tax money need power, rail and support services first.
An export project like a mine will use tax money before new "fiber" projects to every part of a poor nation.
