Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
Entertainment

As Smartphones and Internet Connections Rise in Africa, So Does Entertainment Streaming (qz.com) 38

Posted by msmash from the next-billion-users dept.
Growing smartphone and internet penetration across many African countries saw global streaming companies make a deeper play for audiences here this year. From a report: Netflix signaled its interest in Africa by hiring a content producer for the region and took on the MultiChoice, the continental satellite TV giant owned by Naspers, Africa's most valuable company. The Los Gatos, California company spooked MultiChoice with everything from trolling online ads to billboards placed conspicuously close to their Johannesburg headquarters. MultiChoice has clearly taken notice and has called for Netflix to be regulated. No African regulator has shown the appetite to rein Netflix in, though. Indeed, Netflix has bolstered its library of African content with a first original movie from Nigeria's Nollywood movie industry and committed to producing its first original African series.

[...] Altogether, there's clearly a growing market as content consumption habits evolve among Africa's youth -- a majority of the continent's population. For example, Nigerians are already consuming more video on mobile devices than on television. Platforms like Tv2Go, which launched in South Africa in November, are experimenting with free mobile platforms, but may find that increasingly discerning streaming audiences need binge-worthy content to attract them.

As Smartphones and Internet Connections Rise in Africa, So Does Entertainment Streaming More | Reply

As Smartphones and Internet Connections Rise in Africa, So Does Entertainment Streaming

Comments Filter:

  • MultiChoice has clearly taken notice and has called for Netflix to be regulated.

    Unless it can be used to limit competition. Then they like it.

  • And naturally (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Greedy Silicon Valley bastards are primed to cash in and remake the culture so they can cash in even more. You people are the most sheepish the world has ever seen. Silicon Valley and the coasts ARE our 21st century colonialists.

  • Captain Obvious speaks! (Score:3)

    by WoodstockJeff ( 568111 ) on Sunday January 06, 2019 @01:09PM (#57913880) Homepage

    As access to something becomes increasingly available, use of that something increases as well.

    When you didn't have the means to stream video and music, it was, necessarily, limited.

    • Africa is an interesting case because some technologies were introduced before predecessor technologies (Star Trek prime directive fans take note). For example, wired phone lines had been installed in only a tiny part of Africa before cellular phone technology because widely available. Cellular was clearly superior, so that was adopted instead. Resulting in Africa having the highest ratio of cellular to wired phones in the world. So it's not a simple case of something being used more because it's increa
  • It should be "took on MultiChoice" and not "took on the MultiChoice".
  • may find that increasingly discerning streaming audiences need binge-worthy content to attract them.

    A lot of people already find plenty of African made movies are binge-worthy. However, they mostly rely on Video-CDs - which bring a new perspective to "Ultra low resolution" unequalled even by VHS.

    Pay TV is a big deal in most of Africa - in the unlikely event that you have an electricity supply. Solar will eventually fix that.

    Binging on online movies will not be a big thing unless the networks cut the p

  • Wireless capacity? (Score:3)

    by Lije Baley ( 88936 ) on Sunday January 06, 2019 @04:37PM (#57914712)

    I'm wondering how their networks will support this, assuming that they are primarily wireless. It really amazes me how much entertainment is streamed every which way across the internet compared to the efficiency of traditional broadcasts. I guess we've got fiber to burn here in the U.S., but not so much in developing countries.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      Most of that new tech is rented into Africa by advanced nations like the US, parts of the EU, South Africa, China.
      The wireless services are placed in well protected areas and then local consumers will pay to rent telco services.
      The "fiber" is a problem.
      Mines that export and bring in tax money need power, rail and support services first.
      An export project like a mine will use tax money before new "fiber" projects to every part of a poor nation.
      The solution to that is to drop in wireless services and se

Slashdot Top Deals

How long does it take a DEC field service engineer to change a lightbulb? It depends on how many bad ones he brought with him.

Close