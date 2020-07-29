Netflix Breaks Record With 160 Emmy Nominations (dw.com) 40
Netflix led the Emmy Awards race with a record-breaking 160 primetime nominations, beating the likes of linear television giant HBO and digital newcomers Disney+ and Apple TV+. Deutsche Welle reports: HBO came in second with 107 Emmy nominations, with its hit series "Watchmen" sweeping up 26 nominations, including a nod for the best limited series category. Earlier this year, Netflix hit all-time highs in viewership with industry observers pointing to lockdown measures that kept people in their homes for longer periods. Other digital streaming services have tried to make inroads during the pandemic, such as Disney+ and Apple TV+, which picked up its first nomination with Jennifer Aniston's best drama actress bid for "The Morning Show." Meanwhile, Amazon Prime, likely one of Netflix's biggest competitors, saw its comedy "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" pick up 20 nominations.
"Despite the unprecedented challenges facing the entertainment industry, it has been an extraordinary year for television," said Television Academy Chairman and chief executive Frank Scherma. "We are honored to be recognizing so many of the talented programs, producers, directors and craftspeople behind the remarkable storytelling that has brought us together while we remain apart." In some senses, next year's TV and cinema awards could be far worse hit than 2020's -- given that most of the series currently vying for gongs were produced long before the pandemic picked up pace.
I enjoyed For All Mankind on Apple TV but felt like it was just short of greatness.
When a show, which its own comic book creator's said "yeah, nope", gets 26 nominations, you know something is really wrong with the quality in Hollyweird today.
AppleTV+ likewise has nothing except perhaps "For All Mankind", the rest is likewise self-fellating garbage.
They checked all the boxes for nominations.
Sadly, entertaining is not a requirement.
This. Nominations are for costumes, music, best dog....etc.
ie. Production values.
Nowhere does it say "was entertaining".
guruevi blathered:
When a show, which its own comic book creator's said "yeah, nope", gets 26 nominations, you know something is really wrong with the quality in Hollyweird today.
Grant Morrison was absolutely right to pass on Zach Snyder's feature-length version of Watchmen. It sucked up one side and blew down the other.
HBO's mini-series, by contrast, was excellent. Morrison made a mistake in turning down a "based upon" writing credit (which is the only affiliation of which he was asked to approve). The showrunner's decisions to employ an almost-completely-different cast of characters from the original graphic novel, as well as to set the story elsewhere and elsewh
tmmagee suggested:
I haven't though about Grant Morrison in a long time, but I think you mean Alan Moore.
You are, of course, correct.
Sorry about that
...
I think For All Mankind could have been better if there was a little less of the domestic drama stuff and a bit more of the space stuff. For me a big part of the enjoyment was imagining what space exploration and living on the Moon could have been like if it had continued to ramp up using 1970s technology, but a lot of it was just there without any real explanation or examination. Same with the dynamic between the astronauts and mission control, apparently they could just go out for a walk whenever they fel
The reason Moore doesn't want anything to do with the Watchmen TV show has nothing to do with it's quality. He was felt screwed over by DC who originally agreed to let the rights to the work revert to him when it went out of print, but then made sure it never did. He regards it as them swindling him.
https://qz.com/quartzy/1732050... [qz.com]
The TV show was pretty good and got a very good reception. I enjoyed it.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
How the hell did Watchmen get 26 nominations when the first episode was complete and utter shit [youtube.com] ???
When even its creator, Alan Moore, basically wanted nothing to do with it [wired.com] -- you know it is bad:
Wokemen is overrated and problematic (Score:2)
Create a problem, sell the solution.
Watchmen the comic was a what-if cable car experiment that asked you to suspend disbelief about super powers so that you could examine human nature related to that predicament.
Watchmen the series was bad because it predicated itself not on ignoring a weird situation to see human behavior but instead predicated itself on unrealistic human behavior to examine what weird situation would happen. Stories have to have realistic motivation. It should be the easiest thing to write because we are all humans who want
Reminds me of this https://starecat.com/documenta... [starecat.com]
I don't think Watchmen's main problem was the "woke"ness of it all. That was a part of Watchmen in its original form as well. The problem with the show stems from being fascinated with itself way too much to bother telling the story. And even worse, leaving us with a ridiculously stupid cliffhanger type ending on something the creator insists will never be revisited.
There was also a bit of tone-deafness when it came to syncing up what they were creating with what the original Watchmen was, but I chalked
It turns the whole thing into an origen story remembered in the context of receiving the powers and having time be non linear.
It ties into the pacing and the ordering if the story telling quite well IMO. Sure, it's a cliffhanger in the sense that it wets one's pallet for more (which doesn't make sense if it won't be revisited), but it's not the hackish annoying style of cliffhanger in the sense that it was just got midplot with no conclusion.
The series was a telling of the orgiin st
Amazon Prime? ... a Netflix competitor? (Score:2)
...Amazon Prime, likely one of Netflix's biggest competitors,
While Amazon Prime have some nice shows, they are hard to find among the incredible flood of utter garbage.
Amazon Prime has the WORST streaming interface I have ever seen. Just trying to find stuff in it is hard. Netflix and Disney+ have VASTLY better interfaces.
They might have some good shows if you ever find them.
What Amazon Prime video needs is a custom interface not just the normal store interface.
Amazon Prime has the WORST streaming interface I have ever seen.
Yep, it’s not great. On a FrieTV it is bearable. On any smart TV client or any other streamer, on top of being clunky it’s incredibly slow. On our 2019 Samsung smart TV it’s press and wait for every action. Netflix, YouTube, etc run fine on it.
While Amazon doesn’t have that many great originals, it does have a great selection of documentaries.
Netflix did start to slow down to a crawl on my Apple TV after an update a while ago and had to be constantly restarted but they seem to have patched whatever bug caused it.
Amazon mixes garbage in with results so they can nickel and dime you. Oh this movie requires a free* trial for Shudder, this one is 99 cents WITH prime.
Yeah, that is another thing that annoys me. You look for some movie you want to watch because it's supposedly on AP. You wade through an ocean of garbage to finally find it and they try to up-sell you movie rentals on top of your subscription. I think Netflix pretty much has the right idea, make your own high quality content, supplement it by bringing in outside content collections and make it all available with one subscription.
Amazon mixes garbage in with results so they can nickel and dime you.
As far as I can tell, they also do it just to anger you. Some results they include, they have no way to purchase that I can tell! So they aren't even doing it as a cash grab, it's purely about corrupting the data stream.
So you're saying they're perfect competition for Netflix then?
Both services are filled with utter dreck. They get lucky once in a while, but the venn diagram of their luck crossing your luck when searching for something has such a vanishingly small intersection as to be nearly invisible.
Primetime? (Score:2)
Netflix led the Emmy Awards race with a record-breaking 160 primetime nominations
Primetime [wikipedia.org] (sic) is a specific block of time during which most people watch TV. How in hell does a streaming service, where you can view any show at any time of day, get nominated 160 times for this category? This seems a bit unfair to the networks that actually have set times for shows. I'm not saying Netflix doesn't deserve recognition for these shows, but they are not "Prime Time" shows.
Because people watch TV in the evenings.
Definition from your link:
"block of broadcast programming taking place during the middle of the evening for television programming"
Block and Broadcast are a bit outdated, but it's still TV.
