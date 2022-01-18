Some Roku Smart TVs Are Now Showing Banner Ads Over Live TV (arstechnica.com) 52
Some Roku smart TV owners are seeing banner ads appear over live content, according to a thread on the r/cordcutters subreddit. Ars Technica reports: [A photo posted by the Reddit user] shows a Sharp TV running Roku software and displaying an ad for a bed over a live sports broadcast, plus a prompt to 'press OK to get offer.' These ads don't seem to appear on Roku's own hardware, like the Roku Ultra, Express, Streambar, or Streaming Stick. Rather, they show up on certain smart TVs running the Roku TV platform -- and it might just be certain brands, like Sharp. Some owners of TCL Roku TVs commented that they had not seen the ads. Fortunately, users in the thread reported that the feature can be disabled in privacy settings. But it's possible that doing so may disable other Roku features.
The near future... (Score:5, Funny)
Re: The near future... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
My suggestion is to remove the wifi card
I don't think it's on a separate card. Everything is on the main board.
Better idea: Get a cheapo WiFi access point. Configure it and assign an ID/password. But do not connect it to your broadband. I had a TV that threw fits until I pointed it to WiFi. But when it couldn't connect to its cloud services, it just apologized and said "Try later". I only use it with rabbit ears for OTA TV anyway.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: The near future... (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Here's what TV will look like in a few years. [scifiinterfaces.com] From a famous documentary by Mike Judge.
Truly, when life imitates parody!
That My Pillow guy ... (Score:3)
haha (Score:2)
Smart players (Score:2)
They're all mooning the ad.
You didn't buy a product. You are the product (Score:3)
What were you thinking when you bought this cheap-ass product?
Re: You didn't buy a product. You are the product (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Considering how cheap a Roku 4K streaming stick is, why not just get a decent 4k tv and plug it into one of the HDMI ports and the 1A USB port?
I have a "smart TV", but I steadfastly refuse to use any of the so-called 'smart' features. I've disabled as much as possible. I instead use a separate Roku 4K and a Bluray player for everything but live TV which, naturally, requires the use of the TV tuner.
Why do I have a "smart TV" then? I have one because it's really hard to buy an ordinary television these days. There was not a single television in any store local to me that wasn't a so-called "smart TV". Believe me, I spent a lot of time looking.
Re: You didn't buy a product. You are the product (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I have found the apps on "smart" TVs tend to be junk, and likely useless after a few years. They likely won't be updated past a few months if that. Best thing is to just have the TV do what it is originally designed to do... take signals from something else and throw it on a screen, as well as optionally do sound, and don't do much over that. Let an AppleTV, a Google Chromecast with the Ethernet adapter, Roku, or some other appliance do the heavy lifting.
Re: You didn't buy a product. You are the product (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I own several Rokus an AppleTV, a FireStick and a few Samsung "smart TVs". I would rank them in that same order I have seen a few other "smart TVs" in use. I imagine the Roku TVs are very similar to using a Roku. I have never experienced any overlay ads while watching content.
In my experience the "smart" experience on the Samsung and others was a joke. I treat them as monitors and do not let them connect to my network.
I am considering an NVidia Shield next time just to try something different and if Roku
Re: (Score:2)
I imagine the Roku TVs are very similar to using a Roku. I have never experienced any overlay ads while watching content.
They are similar except that, as the summary states, Roku TVs are getting ads whereas separate Roku boxes are not.
Re: (Score:2)
Thanks. I was just adding my experience just in case anyone came forward stating they had experienced issues with Roku boxes.
Re: (Score:2)
They are similar except that, as the summary states, Roku TVs are getting ads whereas separate Roku boxes are not.
NO.
Sharp brand tvs are... other tv brands running the Roku OS are not.
Re: (Score:2)
My TV even had the option at start up to not use the other functions and make itself a basic tv. My TV doesn't need internet access, so why should it have it? If I want to stream something, I can use my Chromecast.
I'm just worried about the day when a TV demands a WiFi connecton though. Was looking for TV's and saw one (granted only one) TV that had a giant banner on the screen saying how it couldn't connect to the internet. After that, really limi
Re: (Score:2)
Just disable to WiFi and make it a dumb tv. Its what I did.
If only it were that simple...
My TV even had the option at start up to not use the other functions and make itself a basic tv.
Lucky you. This doesn't appear to be the common case.
I'm just worried about the day when a TV demands a WiFi connecton though.
That day is here! Mine required an internet connection just to get past the initial setup.
Re: (Score:2)
Smart TV's take advantage of dumb consumers.
:-/
The only way to stop the visual vomit of advertising is to vote with your wallet. Unfortunately companies know that the majority of people are apathetic so they continue to sell this garbage.
Re: (Score:2)
The only way to stop the visual vomit of advertising is to vote with your wallet
You say that like you can buy a TV that isn't a smart TV. I tried every place that sold televisions in thee counties without success.
It's like voting in Iran, where you can select from any of the candidates approved by the Ayatollah, but no others.
Re: (Score:2)
What makes anyone think that these ads won't start coming through the separate Roku devices as well?
Re: You didn't buy a product. You are the product (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I use mine as a monitor.
Fuck TV (Score:3)
Re: Fuck TV (Score:2)
Weird Chinese sketch brand (Score:2)
ATSC 3.0 Preview (Score:5, Insightful)
The vast majority of ATSC 3.0 changes are to deliver targeted ads. The best advice is to just stop watching this garbage. Don't subscribe to anything, don't do free viewing...just simply flat out tell the content providers "fuck you".
Re: (Score:2)
Tried this, yet my local media company made $3.5bn in revenue last year so they didn't care.
People have an overinflated perception of how much power a boycott actually has. In nearly all cases it is happily ignored by the companies in question.
Re: ATSC 3.0 Preview (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
ATSC is for over-the-air (OtA) broadcasts and it is impossible to do targeted ads in that medium. Sure if you plug your receiver into the Internet it can sync the OtA content with targeted ads but all you need to do is "unplug" the Internet connection and there is no longer anyway to target ads at you (or see what you are watching).
So you are correct that ATSC 3.0 adds targeted ads as part of the package but I'm not sure if it is really the majority of the changes. You don't have to stop watching broadcast
Lol, not in my house (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
Things aren't quite that simple. Ignoring for the moment that most people aren't running their own DNS, there are users like me, who have a "smart TV" but use an external device instead. In my case, a Roku Ultra 4K. The goal would be to block ads on the TV without affecting the function of the external Roku.
There's also the fact that there is no guarantee that ads are being served from a *.roku.com domain.
No, the easy thing to do here is to disable that "feature" in privacy settings like it suggests in t
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
And on your router you cannot intercept everything on port 53 to redirect it to your 127.1 DNS that is asking everything from your favorite DoH or DoT ?
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, it's important to reflect port 53 to e.g. your pihole or some devices stop working. So far they're not checking for signatures.
Also block public DoH servers on your IoT interface or they will tunnel around you. Most devices will begrudgingly fall back to your local DNS but some won't if you just block outbound DNS.
It's easy to imagine how this behavior could help some people as well as surveil them but it's certainly not your grandpa's nsfnet.
Things like this are why (Score:1)
Don't buy a device that takes away control (Score:2)
I do my OTA TV watching on a 32" Samsung dumb TV connected to a Topfield DVR (one that has no connection to the internet and no "smart" features).
Everything else I do is done on my desktop PC where I have more control. With the exception of Netflix (which I watch through the Windows Netflix app), my DVD collection (which I use VLC for), everything else I watch (including YouTube) is done through a web browser with a good ad blocker so I don't have to worry about invasive ads getting in the way.
The only ads
Simple solution (Score:2)
Vizio's main revenue is no longer from TV sales (Score:3)
Per many sources, such as The Verge [theverge.com], Vizio makes more money on ads/data/subscriptions than it does on its TVs.
This is why it is becoming impossible to buy a "dumb" TV. I really wish larger monitors—sans "smarts"—were more widely available. Let me plug in my preferred streaming device—or no device at all—rather than relying upon whatever half-baked solution most of these TVs come with, which will likely be outdated in a few years, anyway.
Still don't understand smart TVs... (Score:2)