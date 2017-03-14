82% of Kids in 'Netflix Only' Homes Have No Idea What Commercials Are (exstreamist.com) 29
Two anonymous readers share a report: We decided to survey parents of young children (below 10 years old) to see how many kids in "Netflix only" homes knew what commercials are, compared to those homes who watch regular television. We surveyed 100 parents (50 Netflix-only homes, 50 normal television homes), here were their responses: 82% of kids in Netflix only homes don't know what commercials are. 38% of kids in regular television homes don't know what commercials are.
What? Cable TV was almost never "commercial free" except for maybe 5 minutes at the dawn of the cable channel industry.
My first sighting of cable TV in suburban Minneapolis showed commercials on the "cable" channels.
And of course re-transmitted over the air channels always had commercials because it was just a closed-circuit feed of the OTA signal.
Without having commercials to teach you that companies consider you a never-ending open wallet, and that they WILL lie to you to get your money, will these Netflix-only kids grow up to be or more less naive about the honesty of other people and companies?
I have the same worry with my kids, who don't even know how to control the FIOS part of the TV. But I also find the irony of wondering if television commercials are good for kids quite amusing.
I mean really, its like its all starting over again? How long before Netflix and other streaming companies add commercials? CableTV started as a Pay TV with no commercials, and then added them when they wanted to more revenue...
I must be older than you. Cable started out as a simple rebroadcast over wire system, and the pay TV channels came later.
I haven't forgotten commercials entirely, but I've forgotten what they are like, and they are super annoying. Last time I stayed in a hotel, I flipped on TV and tried to watch a show -- I didn't make it past the first half of the show before I flipped off the TV and went to my laptop to watch Netflix because I couldn't stand the ads.
The only comment on the article's page is very accurate: "META: this article is a commercial for Netflix."
We surveyed 100 parents (50 Netflix-only homes, 50 normal television homes),
So an incredibly non-scientific tiny sample size, not at all representative of the population at large.
38% of kids in regular television homes don't know what commercials are.
I call bullshit on this one. There is no way you can actually watch cable TV and not know what a commercial is. Even with a DVR you'll still see them.
