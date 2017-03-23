18 To 24-Year-Olds Are Hitting the Big Screen at Lower Rates (fastcompany.com) 8
An anonymous reader shares a report: For data and movie geeks, the MPAA's latest "Theatrical Market Statistics" report is a wealth of information about the health of the movie business. The big picture: 246 million people went to the movies in the United States and Canada last year, a 2% increase from the year before. But dig into the trends and things start to get a little more interesting. For instance, looking at per capita attendance broken down by age group shows 18- to 24-year-olds are hitting the big screen at lower rates than they were in 2012, although they saw an uptick last year.
It's the economy, etc. (Score:2)
All the automakers are cutting production all across the USA because they have back inventory piling up, and heavy truck sales are down, two sure signs that the economy is tanking. Despite rhetoric to the contrary, nothing Trump has done has done the slightest bit to turn this around. Rather, he has accelerate the process. Amusingly, the only plants where production is up are in Mexico. So much for bringing automotive jobs home!
Nothing to see here (Score:2)
Why? (Score:2)
Something other than re-hashed comic books perhaps...
nothing worth spending on (Score:1)
three reasons: (Score:2)
2. Theaters. Exorbitant fees for tickets and concessions price most of them well outside the range of the 18-24 demographic. the ones that can afford it, generally avoid it and wait for the online/blu-ray. The theatre experience is sticky floors and 30 minutes of capitive audience advertisements for everything from car insurance to taco bell, and its an insult to an
The way of the Dodo (Score:2)
With home theater systems getting cheaper and better and better every day, it's practically inevitable.
They may not fade away completely (just yet at least) but location and pricing is going to become paramount, just like books shops are now.
I mean, I still browse through the occasional book shop, but I can't remember the last time I bought a physical book. Erm, nevermind, just remembered,