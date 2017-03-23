Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


18 To 24-Year-Olds Are Hitting the Big Screen at Lower Rates

Posted by msmash from the what-we-watch dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: For data and movie geeks, the MPAA's latest "Theatrical Market Statistics" report is a wealth of information about the health of the movie business. The big picture: 246 million people went to the movies in the United States and Canada last year, a 2% increase from the year before. But dig into the trends and things start to get a little more interesting. For instance, looking at per capita attendance broken down by age group shows 18- to 24-year-olds are hitting the big screen at lower rates than they were in 2012, although they saw an uptick last year.

  • All the automakers are cutting production all across the USA because they have back inventory piling up, and heavy truck sales are down, two sure signs that the economy is tanking. Despite rhetoric to the contrary, nothing Trump has done has done the slightest bit to turn this around. Rather, he has accelerate the process. Amusingly, the only plants where production is up are in Mexico. So much for bringing automotive jobs home!

  • Clearly it is a business plan that needs a reboot in the days of mobile entertainment.
  • Perhaps if there was something worth watching...
    Something other than re-hashed comic books perhaps...
  • Maybe the movies are not worth their time. One also cant forget that would require them to leave their house and silence / shut off their phones
  • 1. money. boomers spent a generation ruining any chance of a millenial or post millenials ability to buy anything more than a bus pass.
    2. Theaters. Exorbitant fees for tickets and concessions price most of them well outside the range of the 18-24 demographic. the ones that can afford it, generally avoid it and wait for the online/blu-ray. The theatre experience is sticky floors and 30 minutes of capitive audience advertisements for everything from car insurance to taco bell, and its an insult to an
  • Movie theaters are going to become the next video rental shops, as in they are going to die a slow and noisy death.
    With home theater systems getting cheaper and better and better every day, it's practically inevitable.
    They may not fade away completely (just yet at least) but location and pricing is going to become paramount, just like books shops are now.
    I mean, I still browse through the occasional book shop, but I can't remember the last time I bought a physical book. Erm, nevermind, just remembered,

