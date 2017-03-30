Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Safe Harbor Cost the US Music Industry Up To $1B in Lost Royalties Per Year, Study Finds (musicweek.com) 19

An anonymous reader shares a report: For the first time, researchers have quantified the "value gap" and its impact on the US recorded music industry. A study published yesterday (March 29) by Washington, DC-based economy think tank the Phoenix Centre For Advanced Legal And Economic Public Policy Studies attempted to calculate how much revenue the recording industry loses from the distortions caused by the safe harbor provisions. Entitled Safe Harbors And The Evolution of Music Retailing, the study was conducted by T. Randolph Beard, George S. Ford and Michael Stern who applied "accepted economic modelling techniques" to simulate revenue effects from royalty rate changes on YouTube. It showed that if YouTube were to pay the recorded music industry market rates, similar to what other streaming services pay, its economic contributions to the sector would be significantly bigger. The premises used by the Phoenix Centre economists was that, according to the music recording industry, YouTube evades paying market rates for the use of copyrighted content by exploiting the Digital Millennium Copyright Act's "safe harbor" provisions, which allow to post creative content online in good faith and remove it if rights holders so require. Using 2015 data, the Phoenix Centre found that "a plausible royalty rate increase could produce increased royalty revenues in the US of $650 million to over one billion dollars a year."

  • Wait - WHAT? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Half the music posted on YouTube is by the musicians for promotion.
    So they are stealing from themselves?

  • Someone watching a youtube video does not equate to a lost "sale" from a streaming service. The youtube viewer would have never paid to listen to your song.
    • That's not even entirely true. I own a respectable CD and audio cassette collection, I subscribe to multiple streaming services, and I've even bought a number of music downloads through various industry-backed services. I still put together YouTube music playlists because, sometimes, it's just more convenient. Much of what appears on those playlists is music I already own; all of it is music I have access to through the various streaming services I pay for.

  • I posit that (Score:3)

    by BronsCon ( 927697 ) <social@bronstrup.com> on Thursday March 30, 2017 @02:50PM (#54145347) Journal
    If YouTube were to pay the recorded music industry market rates, similar to what other streaming services pay, its economic contributions to the sector would be 0. This would be so because YouTube would simply not allow copyright music on its service.
  • Has anyone done any Math/economic modeling of how much the music industry is worth if everyone payed them "properly"? By my terrible estimates, it's worth more than the combined GDP of the entire world.

  • On the other hand... (Score:3)

    by NormalVisual ( 565491 ) on Thursday March 30, 2017 @02:53PM (#54145389)
    ...I wonder how many billions of dollars excessive copyright terms have cost the U.S. citizenry directly. Half the Beatles are dead, for crying out loud, and it's been almost 50 years since their last album was released. There's no way copyright can encourage them to record another album.

