HBO and Cinemax Come To Hulu, But You'll Need the New App To Watch (techcrunch.com) 28
An anonymous reader shares a report: Hulu this morning announced it's finally adding HBO as an optional add-on for subscribers, as well as HBO-owned Cinemax. The premium networks will be offered to those who subscribe to Hulu's on-demand service plus those who pay for Hulu's new live TV service, including both the ad-supported and commercial-free versions. As on most other streaming services, including HBO NOW, the HBO add-on will cost subscribers an extra $14.99 per month. Cinemax is a more affordable upgrade at $9.99 per month. The deal's timing comes just ahead of "Game of Thrones" big summer release, which will allow Hulu the opportunity to capture some number of subscribers for this premium upgrade. Many HBO viewers only pay for the streaming service while the flagship series is airing, as they want to watch it live but no longer pay for cable TV. Now, they'll be able to watch the show live or on-demand, along with past seasons of other popular HBO series, like the "The Sopranos," or catch up on newcomers like "Westworld," along with all the other shows, sports, comedy and music specials, and movies that HBO offers. Some of HBO's other notable originals include "Veep," "Last Week Tonight," "Vice," "Silicon Valley," "Big Little Lies," and "The Night Of." It's now home to kids classic "Sesame Street," too.
Wow... (Score:5, Insightful)
...that's an ad.
I'm not sure I see the value (Score:2)
If it's the same price, what's the advantage to this over just using HBO Now? Are there platforms which have a Hulu app but don't have HBO Now?
Oddly, when I bought my barebones "internet plus local channels only" package from Comcast, it came with HBO as a throw-in. I doubt I'd pay $15/month for HBO; but I do enjoy Game of Thrones and am looking forward FINALLY to the war starting!
I was wondering the same thing (Score:2)
If it's exactly the same price it seems to make more sense to just use the HBO app. If it were even a slight discount I'd be tempted to get Hulu which I do not currently use...
The HBO AppleTV app works really well though, so I'll just activate my subscription and carry on.
Re: (Score:2)
The advantage maybe more for HBO, no price reduction for them but they may not have to manage so many users simultaneously. HBO may be in a position to dominate because of GoT and some oversubscription of bandwidth may be somehow managed on Hulu's side? Just a thought.
Otherwise, I dont see how simply convenience of using HBO from Hulu's site is any better than just paying for HBO now.
I cut Hulu already (Score:2)
That bug in the corner of the screen just bugged me too much. I'm probably a bit weird about stuff like that, but those things drive me to distraction. So I voted with my wallet, and canceled.
Also, $15 extra a month for one channel? Ehh... no. Those are "add-on" prices only for someone used to cable's exorbitant $100 a month plus fees. Maybe when I don't have to think about my budget quite as much... Too bad, as I've heard good things about Westworld.
Re: (Score:2)
The thing is, HBO has more good quality original content than pretty much all the other channels combined. I agree that $15 a month would be a lot for most channels, but for HBO I'm just fine paying it.
Why? (Score:3)
I tend to base my purchasing decisions on perceived value. Netflix gives me a huge catalog of movies and TV shows from dozens of companies, including itself, for nine bucks a month. This is almost double that for programming from a single company plus movies that probably mostly overlap with what I already get from Netflix.
The value proposition just isn't there. There are a couple of shows that I'd love to watch, but at those prices, I'll wait for them to all be cancelled, buy one month of service, binge watch them all, and cancel. If they offered their original programming by itself for three or four bucks a month, I'd be tempted to get the service on an ongoing basis and not bother. Thus, at least from my perspective, HBO is badly missing the sweet spot for subscription revenue, assuming they care about actually attracting any of the huge percentage of Internet users who already have an Amazon Prime or Netflix subscription.
Give us a $3-ish per month option that only covers HBO original programming, and you'll attract a lot more customers. Then run upsell promos on the home page for non-original content that they could be getting if they paid for the full service.
Re: (Score:2)
For me at least, HBO has more quality programming than Netflix (or in fact, all other channels combined), so it's well worth the $15 a month. Even if it's not to you, you can always wait for GoT to finish, pay $15 for one month, binge watch it all, and then cancel.
Re: (Score:2)
Why? Do you really not understand? Because other services have programmes people want to watch, that Netflix doesn't have. It's actually pretty simple.
I do agree with you, I have often wished for an original-programming-only option for HBO. I don't give a lick about their films, and I imagine the cost to license those must be quite high. But I also imagine it's just like the cable providers—they don't want to let people pick and choose what channels they get, because then they wouldn't be able to
Tried HBO-Now (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
So only pay for one month in three, and binge watch during the month you have it.
Minimum subscription: 12 months (Score:2)
So only pay for one month in three
Sites are starting to catch on to this, such as through minimum subscription term commitments. That's why Amazon Prime, for example, is annual, not monthly. Even for those sites that do not require minimum subscription term commitments, you miss out on water cooler socialization opportunities during the months when you do not subscribe.
Amazon Prime (Score:1)
Let me know when I can stream it from Amazon.
Not installing another damn App for just one show.
Re: (Score:1)
Feels like a push to get installs of their new app (Score:3)
I've been a happy Hulu customer for a while, until very recently. The new app is so bad, I'm suspending my account indefinitely. The catalog has gotten smaller, the UX has gotten worse and all the new features can't be accessed through the old one (I have an APK backup and stopped updating from my Android devices because it's so bad). With all the new contenders in the space, I don't imagine Hulu is a good long term investment.
Pointless (Score:2)
"Now, they'll be able to watch the show live or on-demand" Really? How is that any different from what people have been able to do with HBO Now all along? Hulu seems to be adding NO value to this equation. You still have to use their proprietary, DRM-ridden application. You have to pay the same price, plus have to pay for a shitty Hulu membership as well?
Is this is just to avoid having to use two different apps to watch programmes? That is actually an admirable goal, but implemented all wrong. There