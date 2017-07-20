Chromium To Get Support For MP3 (browsernative.com) 29
An anonymous reader shares a post: Chromium, the open source project behind Google Chrome, Opera and several other browsers, is going to support MP3. This would enable users and websites to play MP3 files in Chromium browser. A Chromium contributor informed about this, "We have approval from legal to go ahead and move MP3 into non-proprietary codecs list." The MP3 support in Chromium is targeted for version 62.
Wine just announced it fixed the last compatiblity issues and Notepad is now a Platinum-certified app.
Notepad was rated as "Platinum" as of Wine 1.1.36. https://appdb.winehq.org/objec... [winehq.org]
Wine 1.1.36 released on January 8th of 2010. https://source.winehq.org/git/... [winehq.org]
Well that's up to the WINE project... if the problem is patents, all you can do is wait. Besides there's nothing wrong with a high bit rate MP3, except that it's maybe a MB or two bigger than an equivalent AAC. If it lacked quality it would be different.
Besides there's nothing wrong with a high bit rate MP3, except that it's maybe a MB or two bigger than an equivalent AAC.
When you're paying $5 to $10 per GB for satellite or cellular Internet access, "a MB or two" begins to add up over the course of a triple digit hours per month of streaming.
MP3 certainly isn't a modern, top-tier format. But there's an awful lot of legacy mp3 data out there, so it's good to be able to take advantage of that in a free and open browser.
One nice thing about patents, I suppose, is that we do have time on our side. With the volume of tech that's being patented, the low-hanging fruit has largely been snapped up (for example, I believe Amazon's One-Click patent expires very soon), and in another few decades, most of the formats we now use (like MP4 video) will also
ThIs WoUlD eNaBlE uSeRs AnD wEbSiTeS tO pLaY mP3 FiLeS iN cHrOmIuM bRoWsEr.
Are MP3 still commonly used? (Score:1)
The MP3 format seemed to slowly go away with the move to streaming services.
Amazon still sells MP3 files. This means when you click "Buy this album for offline listening" or "Buy this album for use after your subscription expires", and you're not using an Apple service, you get a phonorecord in MP3 format.
IE6 and no player at all (Score:3)
the default should be to use whatever your OS offers up as the default viewer for some MIME type.
So always use the operating system's pack-in browser? For several years, "the default viewer for some MIME type" on the majority of newly purchased PCs for values of "some MIME type" equal to "text/html" was Microsoft Internet Explorer 6. If relying on operating system components known to be deficient were a good practice, we'd be using NetCaptor or other wrappers for Trident and its successor EdgeHTML instead of Firefox and Chrome.
And on stock macOS, Ogg isn't among the containers, and Vorbis isn't among t
Adobe, Adobe, Adobe (and a little Apple)
The move to play stuff natively comes from the role that Flash once played and our collective horrified reaction. We did the "let the OS handle it" and we got Quicktime. We did the "let the browser load plugins" and we got Flash and the horrifying Acrobat plugins, and some more Quicktime.
Compared to that hot mess, the vulnerabilities allowed by the javascript PDF rendering code have been fairly mild.
What miracle... (Score:2)
Danke... (Score:1)
...Frau Hofer, that was very schweet of you.
OMG OMG OMG!!! (Score:2)
But when can we expect Realmedia support? (Score:3, Funny)
I've got some old postage-stamp sized videos to watch, dammit!
