Hollywood's Bad Summer Movies Are Driving a Decline in Movie Ticket Sales (fastcompany.com) 11
An anonymous reader shares a report: While some people may point at The Emoji Movie as the root of all that is wrong with Hollywood, The Wall Street Journal reports that the problem goes much deeper than a single misfire featuring Patrick Stewart as a poop emoji. WSJ reports that movie attendance has dropped by 5%, compared with the same period in 2016, and revenues are down, too, dipping just 2.9%, thanks to higher ticket prices making up for the lack of ticket sales. On Aug. 2, AMC shares dropped 27% in one day, the WSJ reports. While films like Beauty and the Beast, Wonder Woman, and Get Out fared well at the box office, they were the anomalies in a year full of box office disappointments. Instead of giving moviegoers more badass female leads and genre-bending horror films, Hollywood keeps throwing gobs of money at an unwanted fifth installment of Pirates of the Caribbean, more Transformers movies, and putting $175 million into King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, and then clutching their pearls in shock that no one wanted to see them.
Speaking just for me (Score:1)
I simply can't divorce Hollywood from it's politics. I can't just go and enjoy a movie anymore. They insist on injecting their dogmas on to me. Before the movie I see nothing but politics from the actors, telling me how awful a person I am. During the movie it's an endless barrage of extremism masked as social justice.
Making things worse, they want me to "enjoy" this in a shitty movie theater surrounded by loud people that can't put their cellphones away. All for the low low price of 15 bucks a person not i
Re: (Score:2)
Translation: "I can't believe Star Wars cast a woman in a leading role and didn't show off her tiddies."
Sequels and remakes (Score:2)
I couldn't believe they did another "Flatliners".
When we watched the previews a few weeks ago we saw this as well as 4 (yes, FOUR) remakes of previous movies.
Hollywood deserves to go broke if this is all they can come up with.
If I see another comic book movie, I'm gonna puke.
Nothing new under the sun (Score:2)
We're just getting way past the saturation point with entertainment and stories of every kind. We need a break, and then afterward we can go back to telling and hearing the same old tales again, just as our ancestors have done for millennia. Maybe we could even do something useful for a while. I have even been thinking about cutting the cord on my Netflix subscription...
...and I'm not any kind of anti-TV nutter.
Re: (Score:2)
When did our ancestors take a "break" from telling stories?
Not all movies (Score:2)
Remember Creativity? (Score:1)
Neither does Hollywood. But there will be a Pirates 6!
Small wonder (Score:2)
" WSJ reports that movie attendance has dropped by 5%, "
If I want to see teenies checking their smartphone I just take a look on the sidewalk, no need to go to a movie theater.
Public Service Announcement (Score:2)
Baby Driver is good.