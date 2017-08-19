Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Television Media Privacy

Should Plex Stop Allowing Users To Opt Out of Data Collection? (www.plex.tv) 41

Posted by EditorDavid from the taking-up-a-collection dept.
Slashdot reader bigdogpete writes: Many users of Plex got an email that said they were changing their privacy policy which goes into effect on 20 September 2017. While most of the things are pretty standard, users found it odd that they were now not going to allow users to opt-out of data collection. Here is the part from their website explaining the upcoming changes.

"In order to understand the usage across the Plex ecosystem and how we need to improve, Plex will continue to collect usage statistics, such as device type, duration, bit rate, media format, resolution, and media type (music, photos, videos, etc.). We will no longer allow the option to opt out of this statistics collection, but we do not sell or share your personally identifiable statistics. Again, we will not collect any information that identifies libraries, files, file names, and/or the specific content stored on your privately hosted Plex Media Servers. The only exception to this is when, and only to the extent, you use Plex with third-party services such as Sonos, Alexa, webhooks, and Last.fm."

What do you all think?

Should Plex Stop Allowing Users To Opt Out of Data Collection? More | Reply

Should Plex Stop Allowing Users To Opt Out of Data Collection?

Comments Filter:

  • Meh. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by firebeaker ( 52242 ) on Saturday August 19, 2017 @03:36PM (#55049041) Homepage

    Don't like it, don't use it.

    • Well, there you go.

      Spend hours, maybe dozens, maybe hundreds of hours establishing your data on a particular platform, have them insert a sentence in the "TOS" some random month, and "If you don't like it, don't use it!"

      Most companies make it all but impractical for anyone without massive amounts of free time to "switch if you don't like it". This is completely on-purpose, and it has the effect of locking people into whatever the changes are. Not just Plex, but thing Microsoft & Apple. They make

  • First (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Aww yiss First!

  • That is more than enough info to identify what files the user is playing. Slightly creepy imho.

  • Betteridge's Law (Score:2, Insightful)

    by aardvarkjoe ( 156801 )

    Apparently based on the headline, the answer is no.

    The followup question, "should anyone keep using Plex?", should also be answered "no."

    • Re: Betteridge's Law (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      This is an abuse of Betteridge's Law. It's based on the observation that journalists who don't have enough evidence to confirm their suspicions may run with the story anyway and write the headline as a question to avoid accusations of libel. It's basically a form of clickbait and yellow journalism. The question in this headline is asking for your opinion, not indicating uncertainty about the facts. Betteridge's Law was never intended to apply to headlines like these. Taken to the extreme, every Ask Slashdot

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Betteridge's Law does not apply here.

        I don't believe you. If it were true then you would have titled your post "Does Betteridge's Law apply here?"

  • More and more entities make it clear that they could not care less what their users want. If someone feels strongly enough about wanting to disable data collection, they should be allowed to restrict it, of course. It's understandable that people should feel suspicious about these things. After all, isn't it what we all advise them to be?

    "Be concerned about your personal privacy!", we yell at people every day, while expecting them to flawlessly determine which violations are acceptable and not acceptab

  • No (Score:2)

    by iCEBaLM ( 34905 )

    n/t

  • Whatever comes first, a fork or just a patch that disables this.

  • I think I made the right choice when I stopped using Plex a couple years ago. They've been heading down a path I don't particularly like for some time now.

    But if you're happy with them, more power to you.

  • What the hell is Plex? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Never heard of it before, like 99% of the crap /. takes for granted that everyone knows and uses.

  • I've been pretty happy using Universal Media Server instead of Plex.

    I checked them both out last year when looking for the best way to steam stuff from my network to my Samsung Smart TV, and I was much more comfortable with UMS. It's been working fine ever since for my purposes.

  • Plex is starting down a slippery slope. I liked to use Plex precisely because I could opt out of the data collection. Oh well, it was a good run while it lasted.
  • That something else will appear to take up its place. In this environment, that is what happens when people start getting heavy handed.
  • Should have done it long ago .... Plex server virtual appliance, welcome to the WAN blacklist. Enjoy.
  • Looks like I'm switching to some kind of Kodi powered solution instead of Plex. Bye Plex

Slashdot Top Deals

A fanatic is a person who can't change his mind and won't change the subject. - Winston Churchill

Close