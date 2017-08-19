Should Plex Stop Allowing Users To Opt Out of Data Collection? (www.plex.tv) 41
Slashdot reader bigdogpete writes: Many users of Plex got an email that said they were changing their privacy policy which goes into effect on 20 September 2017. While most of the things are pretty standard, users found it odd that they were now not going to allow users to opt-out of data collection. Here is the part from their website explaining the upcoming changes.
"In order to understand the usage across the Plex ecosystem and how we need to improve, Plex will continue to collect usage statistics, such as device type, duration, bit rate, media format, resolution, and media type (music, photos, videos, etc.). We will no longer allow the option to opt out of this statistics collection, but we do not sell or share your personally identifiable statistics. Again, we will not collect any information that identifies libraries, files, file names, and/or the specific content stored on your privately hosted Plex Media Servers. The only exception to this is when, and only to the extent, you use Plex with third-party services such as Sonos, Alexa, webhooks, and Last.fm."
What do you all think?
"In order to understand the usage across the Plex ecosystem and how we need to improve, Plex will continue to collect usage statistics, such as device type, duration, bit rate, media format, resolution, and media type (music, photos, videos, etc.). We will no longer allow the option to opt out of this statistics collection, but we do not sell or share your personally identifiable statistics. Again, we will not collect any information that identifies libraries, files, file names, and/or the specific content stored on your privately hosted Plex Media Servers. The only exception to this is when, and only to the extent, you use Plex with third-party services such as Sonos, Alexa, webhooks, and Last.fm."
What do you all think?
Meh. (Score:4, Insightful)
Don't like it, don't use it.
Re: (Score:2)
I'll bet you one hundred thousand dollars there are people who care about invading my privacy.
Re: (Score:2)
Don't be silly, Tom Robinson of Saginaw, Michigan.
Re: (Score:1)
Spend hours, maybe dozens, maybe hundreds of hours establishing your data on a particular platform, have them insert a sentence in the "TOS" some random month, and "If you don't like it, don't use it!"
Most companies make it all but impractical for anyone without massive amounts of free time to "switch if you don't like it". This is completely on-purpose, and it has the effect of locking people into whatever the changes are. Not just Plex, but thing Microsoft & Apple. They make
Re: (Score:2)
No data leaves my devices without my explicit and informed consent.
I hope you don't really believe that. Also, it should read "but we do not sell or share your personally identifiable statistics yet." And the whole point of big data for marketing companies is to turn that "non-identifiable statistics" into identifiable statistics.
First (Score:1)
Aww yiss First!
Length, rez, bitrate (Score:2)
Betteridge's Law (Score:2, Insightful)
Apparently based on the headline, the answer is no.
The followup question, "should anyone keep using Plex?", should also be answered "no."
Re: Betteridge's Law (Score:1)
This is an abuse of Betteridge's Law. It's based on the observation that journalists who don't have enough evidence to confirm their suspicions may run with the story anyway and write the headline as a question to avoid accusations of libel. It's basically a form of clickbait and yellow journalism. The question in this headline is asking for your opinion, not indicating uncertainty about the facts. Betteridge's Law was never intended to apply to headlines like these. Taken to the extreme, every Ask Slashdot
Re: (Score:1)
Betteridge's Law does not apply here.
I don't believe you. If it were true then you would have titled your post "Does Betteridge's Law apply here?"
Re: (Score:2)
Par for the Course (Score:2)
"Be concerned about your personal privacy!", we yell at people every day, while expecting them to flawlessly determine which violations are acceptable and not acceptab
No (Score:2)
n/t
Fork or patch (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
What do I think? (Score:2)
I think I made the right choice when I stopped using Plex a couple years ago. They've been heading down a path I don't particularly like for some time now.
But if you're happy with them, more power to you.
What the hell is Plex? (Score:1)
Never heard of it before, like 99% of the crap
/. takes for granted that everyone knows and uses.
Universal Media Server (Score:1)
I've been pretty happy using Universal Media Server instead of Plex.
I checked them both out last year when looking for the best way to steam stuff from my network to my Samsung Smart TV, and I was much more comfortable with UMS. It's been working fine ever since for my purposes.
Good-bye Plex (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
I could opt out of the data collection.
You really believed that?
What do we think? (Score:2)
Time to update firewall rules (Score:2)
well ok then (Score:2)