NVIDIA Launches Modded Collector's Edition Star Wars Titan Xp Graphics Card (hothardware.com) 14
MojoKid writes: NVIDIA just launched its fastest graphics card yet and this GPU is targeted at Star Wars fans. In concert with EA's official launch today of Star Wars Battlefront II, NVIDIA unveiled the new Star Wars Titan Xp Collector's Edition graphics card for enthusiast gamers. There are two versions of the cards available -- the Galactic Empire version and a Jedi Order version. Both of the cards feature customized coolers, shrouds, and lighting, designed to mimic the look of a lightsaber. They also ship in specialized packaging that can be used to showcase the cards if they're not installed in a system. The GPU powering the TITAN Xp Collector's Edition has a base clock of 1,481MHz and a boost clock of 1,582MHz. It's packing a fully-enabled NVIDIA GP102 GPU with 3,840 cores and 12GB of GDDR5X memory clocked at 5.5GHz for an effective data rate of 11Gbps, resulting in 547.2GB/s of peak memory bandwidth. At those clocks, the card also offers a peak texture fillrate of 379.75 GigaTexels/s and 12.1TFLOPs of FP32 compute performance, which is significantly higher than a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti. In the benchmarks, it's the fastest GPU out there right now (it better be for $1200), but this card is more about nostalgia and the design customizations NVIDIA made to the cards that should appeal to gamers and Star Wars fans alike.
Re: (Score:2)
One word... (Score:4, Funny)
Moychandising!
Yeah... no (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You can then buy the limited-edition display card display case for the low, low price of $99.95.
I've got to admit, the first thing I thought was that this was rather silly. Then I thought it a bit and realized that the people with really pimped-out cases might be able to make it fit in to a theme... if the cool artwork doesn't get hidden by the card in the next slot, that is.
Collectable and video card? Really? (Score:2)
This makes as much sense as a 14.4 USR Collectable Modem or floppy drive, or CRT. Computer subsystems might gather dust in a museum but aren't going to be tooled around with like old cars.
This is just Disney doing a Scott Adams and sticking a logo on anything that has a shape. I never thought I'd say it, but this makes me think of Lucas as comparatively tasteful.
Unexpected costs? (Score:2)
Do you have to pay EA extra to unlock all the GPU cores before playing Battlefront II?
Credit card (Score:2)
Does the video card come with a slot to insert your credit card for Nvidia DLC?