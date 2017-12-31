Movie Ticket Sales Hit A 22-Year Low in 2017 (msn.com) 26
An anonymous reader quotes the Los Angeles Times: Hollywood is celebrating the end of 2017 with astronomical sales from "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," which is on track to soon exceed $1 billion in global ticket sales and eventually become the biggest movie of the year. But that won't be enough to write a happy storyline for the industry. Although movie ticket sales in the U.S. and Canada are expected to dip just below last year's record of $11.38 billion, the number of tickets sold is projected to drop 4% to 1.26 billion -- the lowest level since 1995, according to preliminary estimates from studio executives.
The falloff in ticket sales can mostly be explained by a handful of movies that flopped, especially during the dreary summer season that posted the worst results in more than two decades. Even such massive hits as "Wonder Woman," "Thor: Ragnarok" and "It" couldn't make up for a lackluster summer lineup populated by rickety franchises ("Alien: Covenant") and poorly reviewed retreads ("The Mummy"). However, the long-term decline in attendance reflects systemic challenges facing the industry. Audiences are spending less time going to the movies and are consuming more entertainment on small screens and through streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon that are spending billions on original video content. At the same time, while higher ticket prices have helped to offset attendance declines, they have made consumers pickier about what movies they're willing to go see. And those increasingly discerning consumers turn to social media and Rotten Tomatoes to decide what's worth their time and money.
I can't understand why superhero movies are so popular? Who, over 12 years old, is going to see them? They come out with a new one every 3 months and they all look identical to me. They also make a ton of money, so they will continue make them. I only see art films myself.
What were the best art films of 2017
Wrong.
The only Indie Films ever released are:
- Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)
- Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)
I can't understand why superhero movies are so popular? Who, over 12 years old, is going to see them?
Sturgeon's law applies to everything, including people. And that 90% is an underestimate.
Obviously, because of Dunning-Kruger, I don't trust my assessment of myself, either. There's only a few niches where I have confidence of my ability being above the "crap" level, and film critic is not one of them.
But, regardless of whether or not I can adequately judge the quality of a particular movie, I also see that, with people who are not total morons being a small minority, almost all of money comes from tailor
Superhero, Star Wars, Star Trek, Bond, blah, blah, blah.
My wife likes the superhero movies, thus we go see them. We were born at the tail end of the baby boom. The audiences are full of millennials and tail-end-of-the-baby-boomers. That's who.
I'll still gladly pay to go see a movie - if only there was anything good. This is no different than competing against VHS rental. When the movies are bad, people will wait or skip entirely. It's been this way for 30+ years.
Why would I spend twenty dollars to sit next to an asshole teenager who is texting the whole time. Or some jackass who brought a three year old to an r rated film. After watching twenty minutes of commercials and spoiler trailers, having my ears blasted out... And while being able to hear the movie playing next door even in quiet moments of my movie. Because louder is better? Why? I can't move seats to get away from jerks because seats are assigned now. I have to kick people out of my seat quite often bec
So I, as a consumer, go to see movies to be entertained. However it seems Hollywood is hell bent on shoving its leftist political agenda down my throat for every movie I see. They take a movie I've already seen, remake it with a bad coat of paint and then can't understand why most people are "meh" on it.
Really, Hollywood -- stop with your shit. I have known some brilliant black scientists, but c'mon Hollyweed -- maybe every white person doesn't have to be evil and saved by a black scientist. Also I don't ca
TFA: "Global market is profitable - and expanding" (Score:2)
Hollywood doesn't make movies for the United States. They're targeting Asian audiences and competing with Bollywood, where it is pretty typical to see serial-style films with the same characters and plot lines over and over. Not to say that doesn't happen in the US and western film (Bond, Star Trek, Star Wars, etc), but it is on a whole new level.
The difference is that the US produces spectacles using a lot of technology. Bollywood produces spectacles using a lot of people.