Amazon Is Developing a TV Series Based On Iain M. Banks' Sci-Fi Novel 'Consider Phlebas' (hollywoodreporter.com) 73

Posted by BeauHD from the space-opera dept.
leathered writes: Jeff Bezos today announced that Amazon Studios has picked up the rights to adapt the late Iain M. Bank's acclaimed Culture novels to the small screen, beginning with the first in the series, Consider Phlebas. This comes after nearly three decades of attempts to bring Banks' utopian, post-scarcity society to film or television. A huge fan of the Culture series is Elon Musk, whose SpaceX drone ships are named after Culture space vessels. Here's how Amazon describes Consider Phlebas: "a kinetic, action-packed adventure on a huge canvas. The book draws upon the extraordinary world and mythology Banks created in the Culture, in which a highly advanced and progressive society ends up at war with the Idirans, a deeply religious, warlike race intent on dominating the entire galaxy. The story centers on Horza, a rogue agent tasked by the Idirans with the impossible mission of recovering a missing Culture 'Mind,' an artificial intelligence many thousands of times smarter than any human -- something that could hold the key to wiping out the Culture altogether. What unfolds, with Banks' trademark irreverent humor, ultimately asks the poignant question of how we can use technology to preserve our humanity, not surrender it."

  • I'd love to think it would work but ... (Score:5, Interesting)

    by slincolne ( 1111555 ) on Thursday February 22, 2018 @02:25AM (#56168291)
    ... Hollywood has a habit of hacking good stories to garbage to fit their perceived demographics, and the Culture novels are simply AWESOME !

    Fantastic dream however :-)

    • Netflix did a really good job with Altered Carbon.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by thomst ( 1640045 )

      slincolne cautioned:

      ... Hollywood has a habit of hacking good stories to garbage to fit their perceived demographics, and the Culture novels are simply AWESOME !

      I think it's important to note that Amazon is not Hollywood. It's equally important, IMnsHO, to note that this project would be a series (which is to say "a miniseries, potentially leading to a string of miniseries, each based on one of Banks' Culture novels").

      I make those points, because Amazon's adaptation of PKD's The Man in the High Castle isn't garbage (it's a little slow getting started, but it's a good-faith effort to translate and expand the novel to a video series for

  • The "Culture" books are freaking fantastic (Score:5, Insightful)

    by cerberusss ( 660701 ) on Thursday February 22, 2018 @02:25AM (#56168293) Homepage Journal

    I've read and re-read all of Banks' "Culture" books. It's one of the few where you get to know extremely powerful AIs as characters. They play a real role in the books, sometimes even more so than the meatbags.

  • Please don't make it political (Score:4, Interesting)

    by iamhassi ( 659463 ) on Thursday February 22, 2018 @03:12AM (#56168355) Journal
    We have enough politics in everyday life without yet another tv show being a thinly veiled metaphor for America's current political system. I'm looking at you Star Trek, who's producers recently said Klingons are a metaphor for trump supporters http://ew.com/tv/2017/09/07/st... [ew.com]

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Give it up; the entire entertainment industry is political now. Celebrities get harassed [politico.com] when they *don't* denounce Trump, movie writers get harassed [washingtontimes.com] when they *don't* have every permutation of gender/race/religious identity represented on-screen...

      With the Chinese loyally turning every flaming turd of a movie ever released into a multi-hundred-million dollar profit and liberals queuing up to throw money and eyeballs at anyone that can reassure them of their smug righteousness on a nightly basis, they have

    • From Wikipedia (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Iain_Banks) "Iain Banks (16 February 1954 – 9 June 2013) was a Scottish author" and "His first published science fiction book Consider Phlebas was released in 1987 and was the first of several novels of the acclaimed Culture series. " Hardly about a current political system of anywhere, let alone the USA. I mean, The Culture is a Utopia, for a start.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      Your own link doesn't say that the Klingons are a metaphore for Trump supporters. It says that the political divide in the US inspired some aspects of the Klingons, which is rather different.

    • You may not have to worry too much about this one being too
      political in the sense of pushing the Culture's ideals. As I recall
      most of the action takes place in a region where the culture
      has little influence.

  • 80s retro? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Jon Peterson ( 1443 ) <jon.snowdrift@org> on Thursday February 22, 2018 @03:53AM (#56168429) Homepage

    I re-read Consider Phlebas quite recently, and it shows its age. Sure, it's still a fun space-opera style romp with some nicely imagined scenarios, but the main characters are all a bit 80s action movie. I actually think it would work much better staying true to the era than trying to update it to be a thoughtful subtle modern drama.

    • I hope that by “thoughtful subtle” you don’t mean “dark”. A lot of today’s directors seem to think they are the same. And some directors seem to think “dark” in this case pertains to lighting.

    • I consider that a goos thing. (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Movies were way more fun in the 80s.

  • Hu? (Score:3)

    by angel'o'sphere ( 80593 ) on Thursday February 22, 2018 @06:17AM (#56168679) Journal

    What is the Trade Surplus? Is there any Profit Margin in this?

  • progressive society ends up at war with the Idirans, a deeply religious, warlike race intent on dominating the entire galaxy

    "Progressive"? Uh-oh... Something tells me, the adaptation will lose the book's subtlety and end up being a story of enlightened Democrats fighting the evil RethugliKKKan war-mongers. Despite "Culture" being, if anything, a Libertarian society.

    Bezos, though, may have a better motive than petty politics — the entire "Culture" series describes, how AI, despite displacing (a.k.a. "d

  • I'm sure part of the reason was that reddit/r/printsf is so enraptured with the Culture series and call it "uplifting". Just couldn't stomach it.

  • Wow...Elon Musk is probably stoked (and jealous as hell) since he loves the Culture novels as well. This series is going to take a TON of money to do that book right. Phlebas is a difficult first novel for the series, mainly because it takes the perspective from outside the culture where the rest of the novels (mostly) take it from the culture's "special circumstances" black ops group. It will be interesting to see how they adapt it.

