Spotify Is Planning a New Version of Its Free Music Service

An anonymous reader shares a report: Spotify Technology is developing a new version of its free music service, the first big product change since the streaming company went public last week, according to people familiar with the matter. The company is tweaking the free service to make it easier to use, especially for customers on mobile phones, said the people. An announcement is expected within a couple weeks. Spotify needs to attract large numbers of new listeners to satisfy investors who value the newly public company based on user growth. The free service generates customers that the company can steer into its paid offerings. The paid version accounts for less than half of Spotify's customer base, but generated about 90 percent of its 4.09 billion euros in 2017 revenue. [...] With the updated service, free mobile listeners will be able to access playlists more quickly and have more control over what songs they hear on top playlists, mimicking Spotify's ad-free subscription product. The basic package is $9.99 a month.
The basic package is $9.99 a month.
And here lies the problem. If I can subscribe to Netflix and watch TV shows and movies for less than $10 per month, then I want to pay less than Netflix to listen to music.
At $5 per month I'd start to think about it. At $3 per month I wouldn't even think about it and just subscribe.
For $10 a month, I can watch YouTube Red and use the YouTube Music app, which seems to have more bands that are not carried by Spotify. Plus, what sets them apart from Google Music or Apple Music, either of which I wouldn't require additional software to work?
My $5 Pandora subscription streams commercial-free with as many skips as I want. For $10, I could pick specific songs. It's well worth the $5; I don't understand the comparison with Netflix. It's lower bandwidth, sure, but I spend a LOT bigger part of the day streaming music than I do watching Netflix. So, $/GB, music's much more expensive. $/hour, for me, music's much cheaper.
It would help a lot if they'd fix the bugs in the player. I'm not going to pay anything for a buggy app. Also, they need to do a much better job differentiating artists with the same name.
And they wonder why people keep pirating things.
