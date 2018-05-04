HTC Teases Its Next Flagship Smartphone. Too Bad, the Photo Shows Parts of an iPhone 6. (anandtech.com) 3
HTC has begun to ramp up marketing campaign for its next major smartphone release, teasing that they will be making a proper announcement on May 23rd. From a report: In an email sent to the press this morning and posted on their website, HTC posted a photo of neatly laid out phone components, with the text "Coming Soon... A phone that is more than the sum of its specs." The photo and the announcement give a May 23rd date for more details. AnandTech has added an update to the story, (Via DaringFireball ): As pointed out by a reader, these aren't new components. Or even components of an HTC phone. Rather they're a disassembled iPhone 6...
Jesus Christ... the level of incompetence is amazing. Are these ad companies so clueless that they don't think some nerd is going to notice this?
I'm gonna give HTC the benefit of the doubt and assume that they had nothing to do with this. I suspect they gave some company a contract to run their ads and do the promotion. But, this level of idiocy should immediately result in the cancellation of that contract and a ban on any future contracts.
Although, it does occur to me that maybe HTC did hand them so