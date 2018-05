Tidal Is Reportedly Months Behind On Royalty Payments To Labels

According to a report from Dagens Naeringsliv , streaming service Tidal is " behind with payments directly to the three major international record companies ." The claim is backed up by two executives from a label and its Sony-owned distributor. They say they have not seen royalty payments in over six months. The Verge reports:The news comes shortly after the service was accused of faking the streaming numbers for Kanye West and Beyonce . Tidal is denying any such wrongdoings, saying: "We have experienced negative stories about Tidal since its inception and we have done nothing but grow the business each year."