Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
Television Movies Entertainment

Netflix Is Experimenting With a 'Random Episode' Feature For TV Shows (androidpolice.com) 35

Posted by BeauHD from the perfect-for-indecisive-individuals dept.
Netflix has begun testing a shuffle button with some users of its Android app. "Spotted by one our tipsters, the Android app (specifically v7.6.0 build 19 34157) offered to randomly select something to watch," reports Android Police. "And in the playback controls, there's a shuffle icon with a 'Random Episode' label." From the report: It's unclear at this point whether this is just an experiment or if we'll see this roll out to a wider batch of people soon. For now, if you don't have this, you're stuck with picking something on your own.

Netflix Is Experimenting With a 'Random Episode' Feature For TV Shows More | Reply

Netflix Is Experimenting With a 'Random Episode' Feature For TV Shows

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Play Rogue, visit exotic locations, meet strange creatures and kill them.

Close