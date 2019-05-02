Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Actor Peter Mayhew, Who Portrayed Chewbacca the Wookiee in the "Star Wars" Films, Has Died (variety.com) 156

Posted by msmash from the RIP dept.
"Star Wars" actor Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca in the original trilogy, died on Tuesday, his family said today. He was 74. He died at his North Texas home surrounded by his family. From a report: He was discovered by producer Charles H. Schneer while working as a hospital attendant in London, and cast in Ray Harryhausen's "Sinbad and the Eye of the Tiger." The next year, he was cast as Chewbacca, the 200-year-old Wookiee. Mayhew went on to appear in "The Empire Strikes Back," "Return of the Jedi," "Revenge of the Sith," "The Force Awakens" and "The Star Wars Holiday Special." He was active on the "Star Wars" convention circuit and wrote two books, "Growing Up Giant" and "My Favorite Giant." His height was not due to gigantism, but he measured 7 feet 3 inches at his highest. George Lucas originally had his eye on bodybuilder David Prowse, but Prowse decided to play Darth Vader instead and Lucas went with the even taller Mayhew.

  • Rrwwwgg? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Eloking ( 877834 ) on Thursday May 02, 2019 @07:34PM (#58530806)

    Gggwarrrhhwwww, WAGRRRRwwgAHHHHWwwRRgGAWWwwWWrr!!!!! *sob* *sob*

  • He's in a better place now (Score:1, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Somewhere he won't have to endure episode 9

    • There is a place where the damned have to watch the Star Wars Holiday Special

    • I wish I didn't have to endure Ep8. I fully expect "doing the Mary Poppins" will replace the phrase "jumping the shark" as the saying for when a franchise has overstayed its welcome.

  • He's walking the starry road now..

    Farewell, Chewie, you big furry oaf.. *loads ANH into the bluray player*

    • When I graduated high school in 1977, my graduation gift to myself was to see "Star Wars" at a local drive in. I felt an affinity for the Chewbacca character, being tall & gangly myself (course I wished I were Luke or Han!). Goodbye Peter/original Chewie, doesn't matter who plays you after this, you were still the first.

  • Maybe they'll bury him on Endor (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    All this is real, right?

  • May The Force be with him. (Score:3)

    by Tablizer ( 95088 ) on Thursday May 02, 2019 @08:23PM (#58531020) Journal

    May The Force be with him.

  • A gentle giant (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Misagon ( 1135 ) on Thursday May 02, 2019 @08:32PM (#58531056)

    He was one of those Star Wars actors who actually embraced being known for Star Wars. I have seen him many times at conventions. He was always humble and generous. I have even seen him socialise with fans after hours. His wife is also well-known among us fans for collecting every Chewbacca memorabilia she could find.

    He had problems with his legs and spine, and was seen at conventions walking with his signature lightsaber cane or being wheeled around in a wheelchair.

    • Thank you! So many idiotic comments I went through here (mostly by ACs) then yours was one that was a nice, heartfelt one from your personal experience with the man and his wife. Kudos to you, condolences to his family. He did his job portraying Chewbacca quite well. May your karma bank be increased. ;)

    • I saw him in parades a few times and met him just once in person, I agree he was really nice and really embraced the role the way Anthony Daniels has...

      It seemed like he had not been in great shape for some time now though, so he's probably happier wherever he is.

      The movie Solo gets a lot of flak but the actor who played Chewbacca in that did an excellent job of trying to learn what being Chewbacca really meant from Mayhew, and was much better for it. If you think abut it Peter was pretty much the person w

  • At least we know he got into heaven... (Score:5, Funny)

    by Chris Mattern ( 191822 ) on Thursday May 02, 2019 @09:43PM (#58531276)

    God will have told Saint Peter to let the wookiee in.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kjella ( 173770 )

      God will have told Saint Peter to let the wookiee in.

      No need, when he's in front of St. Peter just use the Chewbacca defense. In fact, should my atheist beliefs be wrong and I stand in front of the pearly gates that's my legal strategy too.

      • Should that happen after I die, I'll probably just ask god why he wants to spend eternity with gullible people.

  • Star Wars was the #1 movie in the theater when I was born, and back in the 70's things tended to circulate in the theaters longer if they were a hit, since there wasn't a BluRay market to think of. Besides, the was Star Wars, it's theatrical run far out-extended Avatars. It was a P.R. event and he was in costume. My mother likes to talk about it because apparently at six months old a life-sized Chewbaca was enough to freak me out and my mother says I nearly climbed over her trying to get away.

    My mother a

  • Actor Peter Mayhew, Who Portrayed Chewbacca the Wookiee ...

    Thank god they clarified that, so I wouldn't think it was that other Chewbacca who died.

