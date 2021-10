MIDI Association Explains 'Capability Inquiry' Features In MIDI 2.0

Friday the MIDI Association published an introduction to MIDI 2.0, describing updates to the already-evolving 36-year-old standard, including MIDI-CI, Profiles and Property Exchange:The post emphasizes that the original MIDI 1.0 "is not being replaced. Rather it is being extended and is expected to continue, well integrated with the new MIDI 2.0 environment. It is part of the Universal MIDI Packet, the fundamental MIDI data format..."MIDI 2.0 is just part of the evolution of MIDI that has gone on for 36 years . The step by step evolution continues."