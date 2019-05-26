MIDI Association Explains 'Capability Inquiry' Features In MIDI 2.0 (midi.org) 35
Friday the MIDI Association published an introduction to MIDI 2.0, describing updates to the already-evolving 36-year-old standard, including MIDI-CI, Profiles and Property Exchange: MIDI 2.0 updates MIDI with new auto-configuration, extended resolution, increased expressiveness, and tighter timing -- all while maintaining a high priority on backward compatibility. This major update of MIDI paves the way for a new generation of advanced interconnected MIDI devices, while still preserving interoperability with the millions of existing MIDI 1.0 devices. One of the core goals of MIDI 2.0 is to also enhance the MIDI 1.0 feature set whenever possible.
The additional capabilities that MIDI 2.0 brings to devices are enabled by MIDI-Capability Inquiry (MIDI-CI). The basic idea is that if devices have a bidirectional connection, they can exchange their capabilities with each other. Devices can share their configuration and what MIDI functions are supported. Devices use a bidirectional link to configure MIDI features when both devices agree to support that feature. MIDI-CI discovers and configures device features using three categories of inquiry: Profile Configuration, Property Exchange, and Protocol Negotiation. If a device does not support any new features, it uses the MIDI 1.0 as usual. Devices connected to that device will continue to use MIDI 1.0 in communication with that device...
MIDI 2.0 has a new Universal MIDI Packet format for carrying MIDI 1.0 Protocol messages and MIDI 2.0 Protocol messages...
The foundational specification, MIDI-CI has been published and is available for download. Other key MIDI 2.0 specifications are nearing completion in the MIDI Manufacturers Association. But it will take several years to write numerous Profile and Property Exchange specifications to follow.... [W]e do not expect any MIDI 2.0 products to be released in 2019. For MIDI to be fully useable, the industry needs devices, applications, operating systems, and DAWs to support these new specifications. It will take time for a whole system of devices to be available.
The post emphasizes that the original MIDI 1.0 "is not being replaced. Rather it is being extended and is expected to continue, well integrated with the new MIDI 2.0 environment. It is part of the Universal MIDI Packet, the fundamental MIDI data format...
"MIDI 2.0 is just part of the evolution of MIDI that has gone on for 36 years. The step by step evolution continues."
Design your standard so that future expansion is possible while at the same time still being compatible with older devices.
Agreed. The corollary to that - if a standard has worked well, and been implemented across dozens of different of categories of devices and thousands of different individual devices, it's probably robust enough and shouldn't be messed with too much.
MIDI 1.0 is great that it is so ubiquitous, but it has pretty severe bandwidth and quantisation issues when trying to send multichannel high-resolution data.
A version 2.0 with contemporary data rates and enhanced feature set would be very welcome.
Being that MIDI 2.0 is compatible with 1.0 means upgrading to 2.0 you don't lose anything and only gain new feature. 1.0 specs are very good, however, it was focused mostly on a keyboard instrument. So with a good set of waveform instruments, you can have good Piano, Organ, Harpsichord, etc... However, String Instruments, Wind and Brass, while not horrible with 1.0 do sound artificial to a normal ear because playing these instruments require a different attack structure, that needs a different set of cod
What?
Midi tracks instrument action, it has nothing to do with the
'Attack' profile of a particular instrument voice. I seem to recall breath controllers for wind instruments as well as other interfaces like drum controllers. MIDI transmits any number of controller parameters, keys, sliders, triggers, etc.
The only issue I can see realistically with MIDI 1.0 was data speed, new technology makes faster data rates easy, which helps with quantization.
MIDI is a serial data exchange technology, nothing more - it's like asking if SATA 3 can send data to manufacturer.
MIDI (Musical Interface Digital Interface) is a standard for controlling and interacting with musical instruments, speakers, stage lighting, etc. using a computer and what amounts to a serial connection. It also defines a standard for recording and playing music as text files using "soundfonts". In the early days of computing it saw more wide spread adoption as the limited storage space of computers made storing RAW audio recordings expensive and cost prohibitive for the consumer market. Today, it's mostly
Wouldn't be surprised. The music software industry frigging loves it's DRM. DAW software, VST plugins , Kontakt sample packs, all come drenched in the stuff, usually requiring external dongles.
Can't even pirate the shit anymore, The iLok and always-on stuff appears to have the major piracy groups stumped.
WTF are you on about? Do you understand the use of MIDI? It isn't a consumer medium for selling music.