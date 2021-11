'Cats' Director Rushes Visual Effects Update Into Theaters After Disastrous Opening

Though its poster promises "the most joyful event of the holiday season," the new movie Cats scored just 18% with professional critics on Rotten Tomatoes , and the $100 million adaptaton of the Broadway musical has so far earned just $6.5 million at the box office Its director apparently doesn't want that to be the last word. "You've seen movies receive visual touch-ups in special edition re-releases, but Universal is trying something new: it's updating a movie while it's still in the middle of its initial theatrical run," writes Engadget, on a move that the Hollywood Reporter calls " unheard of for a finished title already in release , according to cinema operators and Hollywood studio executives."The Daily Beast even argues the film marks the day that Hollywood musicals became "about the perversion of the human body through technology":