Bill Gates Gives Reddit User An 81-Pound 'Secret Santa' Gift (cnn.com) 40

Posted by EditorDavid from the boxes-from-billionaires dept.
"A Michigan woman got the Secret Santa gift of a lifetime this Christmas -- an 81-pound package from Bill Gates," reports CNN: The gifts included an original manuscript of "The Great Gatsby," signed by Gates; books; toys for her cat and Harry Potter and "Twin Peaks" memorabilia, according to her post on RedditGifts.com. It arrived in a box lit up inside by Christmas lights...

"It's well documented that Bill Gates has been participating for years, but I never, ever thought he would be my Secret Santa," Shelby said. "It's really surprising." A spokesperson for Reddit confirmed that Gates sent the package. The billionaire has participated in the exchange since 2013...

When she showed up at the FedEx office the next day to pick up the package, she said the employees were excited, shouting "You're the Bill Gates package!" according to her post.

  • and IRS will give them an nice Gift Tax bill for that!

  • autographed Gatsby! (Score:5, Funny)

    by binarybum ( 468664 ) on Saturday December 28, 2019 @03:38PM (#59565432) Homepage

    Wait, he wrote windows and the great Gatsby?

    • Re: autographed Gatsby! (Score:4, Insightful)

      by jrumney ( 197329 ) on Saturday December 28, 2019 @05:55PM (#59565740)

      No, he defaced the original manuscript of The Great Gatsby, then gave it away after realising it had been rendered worthless by his vandalism. What sort of narcissist does it take to do that?

      • Yeah, I got all outraged by that too, except that it doesn't make sense. Bill Gates is not a grade-A idiot - 'original manuscript' means the hand-written/typed original text done personally by F. Scott Fitzgerald. Whatever you think of Bill, he's not going to graffiti his name on that.

        Go to the link:
        "It’s really unique because it’s a manuscript book, so inside the pages are scans of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s actual handwriting and all of his notes when he was making this book.”
        "Manuscrip

    • Re:autographed Gatsby! (Score:5, Funny)

      by K. S. Kyosuke ( 729550 ) on Saturday December 28, 2019 @06:03PM (#59565764)
      There's a typo in the novel; it was supposed to be The Great Gatesby.

      • Heh heh, well done, sir, most likely, but plausibly madame.

        There's been an uptick in the frequency with which noble folks pay off the Walmart layaways or the school lunch balances of poor. What drives this phenomenon?

        Giving to those less fortunate is the charity that equalizes without government interference. It is said that "There is no exercise better for the heart than reaching down and lifting people up.

    • There's even more, since the pack included "toys for her cat and Harry Potter" it means he must know Harry Potter personally. Wow, he writes software, classic novels, and knows famous wizards.

  • but I would rather have 81 pounds of $100 bills

  • 1) it’s nice that Bill Gates participates in something fun and silly like this.

    2) Why do we care? Why is this news?

    • Why do we care? Why is this news?

      Because it's the 21st century and the bastards of the 20th are now our benevolent and loving gods to whom we owe our devoted allegiance.

      • If you think about it, it's rather a good deal for Gates. Billionaires have been doing this shit more and more lately to excuse their absurdly low tax bills. Why would we tax the poor billionaires when they send us cat toys and Twin Peaks memorabilia??

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by fred911 ( 83970 )

        'bastards of the 20th are now our benevolent and loving gods'

        And roll models. Who would have thought a virus software designer would be such an upstanding citizen.

        John McAfee https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

      • cheapskate - could've bought her at least a car instead of cleaning up his attic or doing garage sale.

    • Re:Two thoughts (Score:4, Interesting)

      by Jarwulf ( 530523 ) on Saturday December 28, 2019 @05:27PM (#59565670)
      Some people buy junk, others buy experiences, Bill is buying his reputation. He pretty much has all he wants materially might as well use the money lying around to erase the memory of all the nasty stuff he did to get there and then buy himself into sainthood. Too bad all the guys he stepped on never got to throw around that money. Don't just screw others over, screw them over and make the world love you for it. Its the perfect endgame for a genius psychopath.

  • Did it include... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by o_ferguson ( 836655 ) on Saturday December 28, 2019 @04:13PM (#59565496)
    ...a bitchy note to hobbyists about how DRM will save the world? Fuck Gates.

  • Ruined it (Score:5, Insightful)

    by darthsilun ( 3993753 ) on Saturday December 28, 2019 @05:03PM (#59565616)

    an original manuscript of "The Great Gatsby," signed by Gates;

    Worthless, now that it's been vandalized.

  • How about a donation to the FSF? Or EFF?

  • DOS, Windows, BSOD, Ballmer, IE ... good to see he is still giving.
  • I agree that it was a nice gesture of kindness. Christmas spirit must've hit Mr. Gates pretty hard this year.

