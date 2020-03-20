Music Streaming May Actually be Falling Because of Coronavirus (qz.com) 42
The isolation caused by the spread of coronavirus means people are sitting inside all day streaming music, right? Actually, maybe not. At least for the most popular songs, people in some highly affected countries are streaming far fewer songs during the pandemic than before. From a report: In Italy, one of the countries hardest hit by coronavirus, the top 200 most streamed songs on Spotify within the country averaged 18.3 million total streams per day in February 2019. Since Italy's prime minister announced a national quarantine on March 9th, the total streams for the 200 most popular songs have not topped 14.4 million. There was a 23% drop in top 200 streams on Tuesday March 17th compared to Tuesday, March 3rd.
[...] The trend is similar in the US. On March 17th, total Spotify streams of top 200 songs fell to 77 million streams. This was the lowest number of top-200 streams in the US for any Tuesday in 2020, and about 14 million streams fewer than just a week before. Total top-200 streams are also down in the UK, France, and Spain as well.
People are watching videos instead (Score:5, Interesting)
Re:People are watching videos instead (Score:5, Insightful)
Maybe now...they're actually listening and hearing how bad most popular music is...lack of dynamics, lack of more complex melody, the over compression, and general lack of talent by artists, and seeing it is just the same repackaged crap over and over spewed forth by over-engineered formulaic music industry "experts".
Came to say the same thing (Score:2)
Totally agree with everything you are saying - Audio out, video in.
There's one other factor - with more people at home they may not agree on what to listen to. I was working at home and sometimes listen to music while I work, but my wife has shifted to working at home full time also so less audio use (I don't like wearing headphones or earbuds the whole day it curtails my listening to music).
Because I'm home, I'm playing the files directly off my home library. No need to stream, this is where my music ACTUALLY is. (Well, kinda—I'm actually redownloading all my music that I uploaded to iCloud with iTunes match because I lost the drive where my music was stored. But I download it before I play it, so it's still not streaming.)
When people are actually working, they're likely streaming music in the background they're likely streaming music in the background"
Missing word.
When people are actually working OUT, they're likely streaming music in the background!
All the Gyms are closed in Europe.
Moreso, when people are working they drive in cars and listen to music from the radio... no radio time or all-news listening means no music discovery.
That's good right? (Score:2)
That will free up more valuable internet bandwidth?
200 most popular is the key, ... (Score:2)
maybe that industrially made crap gets boring fast. you gotta produce moar!
not that the rest of spotify's offer is too sophisticated anyway, last i checked.
Also, there's a current song called "If the World was Ending"
Streaming numbers got de-inflated (Score:2)
It is a well known fact
Debunked: False. Actual facts are not well-known.
Maybe they don't need to stream (Score:5, Insightful)
since they are stuck at home where all their media is already?
Came here to say that. When I'm at home, I have a massive mp3 collection and a metric ton of movies on a Plex server. It's all local.
And actually, I have a large CD collection, so a large number of my mp3s are legit. Movies? Not so much. Though, I have bought a lot of movies over the years.
Does I sold my DVD collection after copying it to plex because it took up too much room count as legit?
Re: (Score:3)
I use the legal answer to that. [amazon.com] I have a lot of those.....
Re: (Score:2)
I hear people saying
:) the volume of books appearing on Usenet has dwindled to a trickle.
LOL@Volume of books....
Maybe there isn't anything new worth reading today?
Not in the mood (Score:1)
I think this is a major factor.
My wife is a Kindle junkie and she's not in the mood to read. She's distracted by concern.
Well yeah (Score:4, Funny)
It's hard to hear music when you're on a damn ventilator.
Choose not to make it your problem. (Score:5, Insightful)
Use your bandwidth for education instead.
Choose to be entertained by information and knowledge. Choose to relinquish the pop "culture" pacifiers proffered you and improve your mind instead.
Part of mental liberation is relinquishing garbage and ceasing to want it. Be a serious person, all the time. Serious doesn't mean "grim", it's quite the opposite! It means not shitting into your own mind. Slashdot was once News for Nerds. Do nerd things and leave streaming services to plebs unequipped to think. They need it but you don't.
Re: (Score:3)
Lighten. Up.
Worse still, GP invents a reality where music is garbage. As opposed to all of us philistines that use D&B 's tempo for focus, who listen deeply for art and cultural reasons, or use music for ambience and reduction of distractions, etc.
Streaming blocked right now (Score:1)
No need to drown out office noise! (Score:2)
Saving the bandwidth (Score:2)
Fuck streaming. (Score:3)
I bought 3 CDs in the past two weeks, I've ripped, compressed, and stored them. If bandwidth fails I still have my music, and considering how cheap CDs are it's not really what you would call a "limited" selection - as long as you like my kind of music and don't give a crap about shitty music.
Streaming music is for people who want to pass off the responsibility of transporting their stuff to them to a third party.
Someone obviously didn't watch Beavis and Butthead. I don't like music that sucks.
Re: (Score:2)
Streaming music is for people who want to pass off the responsibility of transporting their stuff to them to a third party.
Also: "Uh, how does this plug in? Which end is up? What do I click on to get the songs from the disk onto the thing?"
When people carried around portable CD players it was simpler. You push the big mechanical thing until the lid opens, you put the disk in, you press it closed, and then you press the largest button that it is in a row of control buttons. Easy, and more importantly, no reading or technical understanding is required.
They don't usually even understand the difference beyond, "this one you click o
So you have 45 songs in your library? You have a long way to catch up to the 35 million in mine via a streaming service.
For me, streaming music is about not paying $1 per song, but rather paying $10/month for music which I in the most literal sense could listen to 24/7 every day of the year for nearly 4 years and never hear the same song twice.
The dead don't stream (Score:2)
It will be months or years before the true extent of the coverup is known.
Why do you think there is so little traffic on the road?
The dead don't drive.
No surprise really (Score:1)
Not really a big surprise... streaming music, at least for myself and those I know, is something used far more away from home than at home. I rarely stream music while home; I frequently stream music while driving, riding my bike, working out, hiking, etc.
No commute time? (Score:2)
A lot of people stream music during their commutes. Less commuting time, less streaming.