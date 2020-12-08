Aliens In Hiding Until Mankind Is Ready, Says Ex-Israeli Space Head (nypost.com) 261
The former head of Israel's space program, Haim Eshed, says space aliens have reached an agreement with the U.S. government to stay mum on the experiments they conduct on Earth -- as well as their secret base on Mars -- until mankind is ready to accept them. The New York Post reports: "The aliens have asked not to announce that they are here [because] humanity is not ready yet," Eshed told Israeli paper Yedioth Aharonoth, according to the Jewish Press. The Jewish Press -- speculating that Eshed, 87, may have gone to insanity and beyond -- goes on to unspool his tangled web, which claims the involvement of President Trump and interplanetary diplomacy.
"Trump was on the verge of revealing [aliens existence], but the aliens in the Galactic Federation are saying, "Wait, let people calm down first,'" Eshed, who helmed Israel's space security program from 1981 to 2010, reportedly said. "They don't want to start mass hysteria. They want to first make us sane and understanding." Until that day, aliens have secured an agreement to keep their moves under wraps, said Eshed, noting that the extraterrestrials come in peace.
"There's an agreement between the U.S. government and the aliens. They signed a contract with us to do experiments here. They, too, are researching and trying to understand the whole fabric of the universe, and they want us as helpers." One of the hubs of the cooperation is a base on Mars -- where, by the way, Eshed claims American astronauts have already set foot. "There's an underground base in the depths of Mars, where their representatives are, and also our American astronauts," Eshed reportedly said. Eshed added: "If I had come up with what I'm saying today five years ago, I would have been hospitalized. Wherever I've gone with this in academia, they've said, 'The man has lost his mind,'" he reportedly said. "Today they're already talking differently. I have nothing to lose. I've received my degrees and awards, I am respected in universities abroad, where the trend is also changing."
Perhaps the aliens want to wait until humanity stops doing the sort of things that we see Israel doing to the Palestinians.
Israel is defending itself against Palestinian terrorists, while at the same time, giving medical care to very ill Palestinians.
That's big of them.
"Oh, did you become ill after we threw you out of your house and onto the street, gave your job to someone else and cut off your water supply because of some bullshit in an old book? Here have some bandages."
Fuck OFF.
There is no independent evidence that that actually happened. All reports come from the IDF, which isn't exactly an independent source.
Meanwhile the IDF have been photographed using Palestinian children as shields, repeatedly.
You know there's a bit of ugliness on both sides, shit that happened decades ago happened
It's ongoing.
but here's the thing: the Palestinians lost a hell of a lot of cred in my book when it became policy to use children for shields. Fuck that. On a cracker.
As MrNaz said, there is no independent evidence that that actually happened. However, it may have and it becomes a question of what degree one things the action is representative of "The Palestinians". Is it okay to take someone's farm off them, that has been in their family for maybe 100 years, becomes someone else did something reprehensible?
I'm not suggesting that there is a simple answer to that, but it is something that always has to be asked in these cases. Are "the Irish" responsible for
Consider for a moment, that one side is ruthlessly stealing homes and land from people, leaving them homeless and desperate, and the other side, out of desperation does desperate things.
But here youre gonna take a culture so desperate as to even attempt what you suggest (no solid evidence to it of course), just to retain their rightful homes from invasion, and somehow equating these two positions? Maybe just maybe, the country that has driven the other to such desperation is at fault for s
Didn't try very hard did ya?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Ah you mean the aliens are antisemitic. The ADL is on it already.
I know about it. The alien reference tries to make a parody but can't catch up with reality.
No, Dahl is regarded as an antisemite because he said things like
There's a trait in the Jewish character that does provoke animosity, maybe it's a kind of lack of generosity towards non-Jews. I mean there is always a reason why anti-anything crops up anywhere; even a stinker like Hitler didn't just pick on them for no reason.
It's the same old thing: we all know about Jews and the rest of it. There aren't any non-Jewish publishers anywhere, they control the media – jolly clever thing to do – that's why the president of the United States has to sell all this stuff to Israel.
source [wikipedia.org]
Seriously, shut up and stop talking. I actually agree that in the UK there are people using claims of anti-semitism to silence critiscism of Israel that has no relation to the Jewish religion, and you're undermining that argument by talking absolute and obvious bollocks. Roald Dahl wrote that he had become anti-semetic in a newspaper article 30 years ago, if he himself believed it 30 years ago t
I was thinking about things like these purges of Labour members in the last week
https://twitter.com/DoubleDown... [twitter.com]
and
https://electronicintifada.net... [electronicintifada.net]
These are very decent people and that is why they are purged.
It seems that Israeli interests are fighting hard to label any criticism of Israel and it's human right abuses as anti-semitic, sadly they are mostly getting their way.
More of the same:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Why is it moderated Funny? This is like 1 + 1 = 3 for large enough values of 1.
My own theory is from the Fermi Paradox. Evolved intelligent beings like us (make that semi-intelligent beings) quickly go extinct, but sometimes manage to engineer AI successors. They are just gambling quatloos on us, but our odds have been dropping rapidly over the last few years. Smart quatloos have gone to the dolphins.
I agree that the odds are that we quickly go extinct (as an alien I would want to watch that and keep a record) but if we can make AI why not design biological successors?
I'm not sure that's an entirely reasonable expectation.
While it's certainly possible that our current civilization will end, with a giant blow probably, it's unlikely that that will be the end of mankind in my view. Even a catastrophic event, like a nuclear war or large meteor impact, is not likely to touch every place on this planet. It would only take a few humans to survive, and more realistic millions, and maybe in another 1000 or 2000 year or even sooner we'd see a new technological civilization arise.
I forgot to mention that partly based on this, i tend more towards the Zoo hypothesis. But until we have more data, we just don't know.
That is one scenario: If one in 10000 people survive that is enough to start over. On the other hand the decline does not have to stop there.
Nuclear war will not end humanity in the short run but secondary effects may. If there is a nuclear winter followed by a methane induced overheating, and if there is a reduction of the reproduction of people, with a lot of birth defects and high mortality, and you get a planet which is a lot less friendly combined with heavily degraded capacity to handle it and numbers
if we can make AI why not design biological successors?
Because biological systems are messy and inefficient.
They don't thrive in space and don't adapt well to interstellar travel.
They are optimized for life on planetary surfaces, which is incredibly inefficient. If the earth were disassembled and the iron core used to manufacture Dyson Swarms, we could increase the surface area a billion-fold.
The future belongs to silicon, not carbon.
I'll concur that the idea of space transport as a meat wagon seems terribly inefficient as opposed to just sending out anything which can replicate in space.
"President Trump and interplanetary diplomacy. "
Two things that shouldn't be in the same sentence.
Well, how else would you deal with an armed uprising on your borders? We know how the US would deal with it...in Haiti and Cuba we invade and slaughter whenever someone gets in power we don't like and would raze the entire country if they tried to make war with us.
So, how do you deal with people almost daily bombing your civilians...not being able to have outdoor playgrounds in Sderot and other cities (unless you have concrete tubes for the kids to run into when they're bombed...but indoor playgrounds are
...wow.
I'm of Indian heritage, my great great grandparents having been brought to South Africa by the British for labour.
So, for criticising the Israeli government's treatment of Palestinians, I've been called a white supremacist even though I'm not white and a black racist even though I'm not black.
Sounds like the pro-Israel types are the real filthy racists who hurl racial abuse by the bucket load and hope something, anything, sticks.
Because they keep talking about ethnic groups and racial heritage as if it were some differentiator of behavior.
You need to talk to an Arab Israeli if you think that Israel has any intention to "integrate them."
The fact that population could be easily absorbed by the rest of the Arab world but isn't accepted by them either, is also extremely telling. The problem is their unwillingness to set aside their 70 year old grievances and would remain agitators that disrupt and threaten the peace anywhere they go has everything to do with it.
I am not saying the victorious powers embrace of Zionism after WWII was good thing. It was certainly a policy that created winners and losers and not all parties that probably should h
extraordinary claims ... (Score:5, Insightful)
He's 87 - there's a good chance he is batshit loopy. Or to be more scientific - dementia is setting in.
As for "Head of Isreals Security Space Program" - what space program did israel have exactly? It sounds like the sort of impressive sounding but meaningless job title you give to someone who's starting to become troublesome and needs to be moved sideways out of harms way.
I’m wondering if he just read Greg Bear’s War Dogs and, in his addled state, confused it with reality.
Did he refer to the “gurus” anywhere?
Re:Isreal Space Agency (Score:5, Interesting)
what space program did israel have exactly?
Isreal was the eighth country in the world to achieve orbit with their Shavit 2 launch system, in 1988. Their space program is by no means huge, or ambitious, but it is scrappy and built in-house. Interestingly, they launch their satellites into low retrograde orbits, for reasons of geography and politics. It's worth a short wiki dive if you're into space stuff, or watch a Scott Manley video about it.
I should note that the charlatan from TFA was not mentioned anywhere.
Space program has always been "code" for that.
They keep trying to launch rockets into space, but they keep falling short and landing in Palestine
Likely he's simply less embarassed of what he believed in for a very long time. Since when does dementia cause people to believe in aliens?
The Israeli "space program" is their official name for their missile development program. They've actually launched a demonstration satellite or two, at least once it was a rather blatant attempt to threaten Pakistan.
Re: (Score:2)
I mean, if I was trying to get the world population to slowly accept that aliens exist, the plan I would probably use would be ever higher ranking government officials claiming its a conspiracy without evidence. Eventually, it becomes an open secret, then it just becomes open. It's a great way to slowly convince a populace.
That's almost certainly not what's happening here, but it's a good plan. Assuming, again, the goal isn't to be believed by everyone, but to be believed a lot by a few people and a lit
This is fine. (Score:2, Insightful)
Like the Hollywood movies (Score:5, Insightful)
Them (the aliens) not wanting to start mass hysteria could select a different place than the USofA with all it's rag-tag militia.
And then this incredible statement with Trump and diplomacy in the same sentence
Far more likely the only thing they do with any elements of human society are anthropological experiments, well at least that is all they should do but idle minds will mischief create. So it would not all be stable anthropological experiments but some interference.
The most logical way would be for advanced alien societies to introduce all of humanity at the same time to their place in the galaxy, leave it completely undeniable and leave it up to humanity to reach out from their planet to the rest of the ga
If the old guy is right, and there is no real reason to think he's wrong, then it doesn't make a difference either way. Nothing we can do about out-of-reach technologically superior aliens. For what it's worth, I think he's more likely correct than not. If aliens could easily visit us, why wouldn't they? They might be interested in seeing how we deal with our upcoming tech singularity or helping "us" survive it. The Universe is a big place. No doubt someone has the ability to come to bother us. If th
My theory is that engineered AI converges and therefore the solutions are not interesting. However the paths taken by naturally evolved intelligent beings to replacing themselves are probably quite interesting and unique.
But if they didn't like what we were up to, they would just nuke us from orbit.
Like the in the Hollywood movies his aliens landed in the US and spoke English.
Well why wouldn't they? America is the only country that matters in the universe and english is the only language anyone needs. #MAGA
Like the in the Hollywood movies his aliens landed in the US and spoke English.
Well why wouldn't they? America is the only country that matters in the universe and english is the only language anyone needs.
The aliens are addicted to an American TV show titled: "Single Female Lawyer".
The aliens wanted to talk directly with her and were gravely disappointed. That complicated things a bit, which caused them to set up an alternative plan.
"Klaatu barada nikto" (Score:2)
I wonder... (Score:3)
... if he has a newsletter. He is peddling a book, but the highly respected journalists at the NYPost forgot to include links to that. Maybe they forgot their affiliate code along with any kind of proof?
Eshed provided more information in his newest book, The Universe Beyond the Horizon...
Re: (Score:2)
... if he has a newsletter. He is peddling a book, but the highly respected journalists at the NYPost forgot to include links to that. Maybe they forgot their affiliate code along with any kind of proof?
The book is supposedly called "The Universe Beyond the Horizon – conversations with Professor Haim Eshed" but I'm unable to find it (not looking to buy but for any additional information, it just seems crazy).
The only proof you need is what we did to their monoliths.
Pssh. (Score:4, Interesting)
Why do I have the feeling this guy is testing the waters to see what magnitude of bullshit he can get away with? Someone check his house for carbon monoxide.
Or more simply: Why do I have the feeling he's 87 years old and going senile?
No way they would include Trump (Score:5, Funny)
There is no way they would make a deal with Trump, because he is one of the lizard people.
For god sakes, The Galactic Federation is at war with the Lizard people. Jack asses at the New York Post cant keep this stuff straight.
Can't deal with "He whose name need not be mentioned" because he'd blurt it out in his next tweet.
I Approve (Score:4, Interesting)
He is right in one respect... (Score:4, Insightful)
the trends are changing. If you have a crazy fringe conspiracy theory, now certainly seems like a right time to try and cache in on it. The crazier the better. The world is finally ready!
Depressing.
He's really not. It's a standard tactic to lie about the past as a reflection on the present. He's crazy now, he's crazy in the past. No one gives a shit now, no one would have given a shit years ago, certainly he wouldn't have been hospitalised.
The same number of people out there believe kookey shit as they always did. The difference being now they have their own echochambers. Kind of like when you compress air into a liquid, fundamentally the molecules haven't changed, there's just so many in one spot tha
Low Slashdot ID.
Thinks the saying is "cache in".
I wish the site was still primarily made up of these sorts of people.
"Low"
I was thinking the same thing.
Sounds legit (Score:5, Funny)
"Trump was on the verge of revealing [aliens existence], but the aliens in the Galactic Federation are saying, "Wait, let people calm down first,'"
"Um
... *this* is the leader of the free world?" ... just make something up to stall him?" ... we've all earned it."
"Yeah, but they cycle their leader every 4-8 solar rotations, and planetary communications indicate that he's an outlier. We'll try to work with the next one that comes in."
"So
"Sounds good. In the meantime, take a break, monitor their communications, negotiate for a few of these "Playstation" and "Xbox" entertainment devices
The agreement is with the US Deep State, obviously (Score:5, Funny)
Okay, I shouldn't have posted the same joke, but lack of mod points didn't help anyone find it.
Maybe he just read Childhood's End (Score:2)
So they will show themselves in 50 years.
Not interested in us. (Score:2)
These fools are like the unpopular kids at the dance. The aliens are not waiting to talk to us, they simply have no desire to have anything to do with us.
Especially this year. Can you honestly say after watching the news that anyone smart enough to have FTL would WANT to come here?
We are not the popular kids. We are the ones eating paste and wondering why no one wants to talk to us.
Re:Not interested in us. (Score:5, Interesting)
Can you honestly say after watching the news that anyone smart enough to have FTL would WANT to come here?
We're not smarter than our ancestors of a few millennia ago despite our brilliant toys; mostly we've gotten better at fostering talent and spreading ideas. Aliens with FTL travel aren't necessarily smarter than us, maybe they're as dumb as us, and less civilized besides. Some of our best stuff was invented in times of war or the threat of war; maybe that's what it takes to advance. Maybe the aliens look at us and marvel that it took us less than a century to go from the steam age to spaceflight and microcomputers. Maybe they admire our restraint in not having a full on nuclear war.
Though perhaps the aliens will express surprise at how in a few decades we went from optimism and a sense of improvement to the current depressing state of mind where everything sucks, and humanity most of all.
Let them calm down?!?! (Score:2, Interesting)
> but the aliens in the Galactic Federation are saying, "Wait, let people calm down first,'"
Really? This being a country that has at least 70 million people living in a paranoid fantasy world, many of whom are better and more heavily armed than their local police. If they really are waiting for humanity to exhibit collective sanity, they'll be waiting a very long time.
Trump (Score:2)
No way aliens would have let him seize the presidency.
Presence of "aliens" (Score:2)
It is statistically unlikely that we are alone in the universe.
Statistics are notoriously inaccurate when you only have a sample size of 1.
So, let's consider the possibility of a second example [nationalgeographic.co.uk], one that's also within our solar system, no less.
If correct (a big 'if', I'll grant) that would, statistically, significantly change the bounds of the error bars.
We know the aliens are here... (Score:2)
It's 2020 (Score:2)
Lets just add it to the list...
This would never have been accepted in 1990 (Score:2)
Are there absolutely no journalistic standards in Israel anymore? What editor would allow such a piece to be published? It's basically ridiculing a man that has gone insane. It's not a public interest matter, it's a sad private matter for the family (assuming there is one) and bloody well should not be published.
Also, "The Jewish Press"? The name sounds like it comes from a propaganda poster in Germany ca 1938.
The New York Post (Score:2)
Yeah, that's a real doozy.
this is the source:
https://www.jewishpress.com/ne... [jewishpress.com]
which is actually a better read.
./ probably didn't want to post the original to stave off the onslaught of anti-semetic trolls. Or lazy editors; your call.
So basically never (Score:2)
"Wait, let people calm down first. They don't want to start mass hysteria. They want to first make us sane and understanding."
So basically you are saying that they will never reveal themselves, right ?
Cucumber Time (Score:2)
Unfortunately, he's right about most of it... (Score:4, Interesting)
I don't know about the alien part. But let's assume for a moment that the premise is correct (i.e. they're "here" and have contact with our leaders).
Unfortunately, then, I can really well imagine the rest: a very misguided attempt of our finest to keep things under wrap until mankind is "ready".
Ingeborg Bachmann (a german post WWII era author) is known for a quote:
Die Wahrheit ist dem Menschen zumutbar.
which roughly translates to "human kind can put up with the truth". It was ushered in the context of the aftermath of the atrocities of WWII and how to deal with the collective shame of having tried to exterminate several, one in particular, other human nations.
But it is also true in the context of aliens: if they're here, we -- all of us -- should know.
Because the alternative -- namely keeping things under wrap until we're "ready" -- is no alternative. When exactly will humanity be ready, and -- perhaps more important -- how the fuck do we get to be ready? Will we get ready just like that, naturally evolve wisdom? Why the optimism? It's always failed before!
There has been a babylonian empire, a Roman one, with double-walls and central heating, streets and aquaeducts, before we've had 1000 years of middle-ages' living in our own shit! We've had Greek democracy before we've had WWII and killing of several million. We've had the 1950s and '60 before we've had the '90s, then the '00s and their economic cryses. Fuck, we've had enlightenment 350 years ago, and how here we go coal-rolling and discussing away climate change, global warming, and the largest mass-extinction right beneath our very noses. We've got rid of witch burning only to go and nuke regular people off the 'net for adhering to the wrong CoC. (Case in point: while we're celebrating free speech and high-fiving each other for our freedoms, I couldn't post this comment without disguising several words because of "Lameness filtere encountered." WTF?!) People dismiss science -- be it about vaccines, viruses, energy, biology -- as if it were magic, and not believing in it makes it go away. We've invented Quantum Mechanics, and then we've gone and inveted JavaScript and the Electron framework!
What exactly gives anyone the hopes that we, as a species, somehow got any collective wisdom, persistently improved, more civilized manners, over time?
The mechanisms of self-cheating, self-destroying mechanisms are the same as they've been for the past 5.000 years. Some of us got more knowledge (we're building ITER), but the rest -- the most -- of us believe it today just as much as they would've done 5.000 years ago.
So the only way forward is to confront us with reality, and leave us to accepting, understanding, and coping with said reality.
One can try to think of what the least probable way of introducing them without mass-panic would be, but not get too worked up about that. Evolving human beings confronted with reality-altering facts are jerks, that's who we are. That's what we have to deal with, and nobody -- not aliens, not our leaders (especially not our current leaders) can take that from us or protect us from ourselves.
As far as the aliens go, we could come up with something along the lines of "here they are, the come in peace, and they live 20 light minutes away, so that none of you nutjobs may attempt to drive a bomb car in their quarters and start an intergalactic war". Or something. But that's about it.
Then let things evolve from there. Humankind would grow to that, find its way. It would probably take a generation or two, but in 50 or so years we'd reach a point where our children would simply have been born and had always lived in a world where aliens living on mars is a an everyday reality, as natural as bonobo apes throwing shit at visitors in Central Zoo, FIFA cheating with soccer dollars, and Wall Street killing retirement funds. Business as usual, plus aliens. No reason to get more upset than regular.
Everything else is moot and would not work.
"Until mankind is ready" is just a twist on the Prime Directive from Star Trek, a silly bit of babble designed to explain why no one visited Earth (openly) before, even though ships were flying through all the time.
There is no value in it. Lower tech cultures are not some museum piece for you to pat on the head, and anyone who thinks otherwise is a mass murderer, quite simply.
You don't have to take over. Just let people come to you naturally. Who doesn't want to wear the galactic equivalent of a Coke T-s
Obvious propaganda (Score:2)
Cool.. Trashy Propaganda post by another country. The video doesn't even have speaking.
How the hell does one come up with such trash and get it on Slashdot so easily?
Wait... (Score:3)
I wouldn't count on Trump .. (Score:3, Funny)
He revealed intelligence all the time. To Putin, on Twitter, to show off to Japanese PM Abe (and half the people there) during dinner at Mar a Lago. . .
I knew Israeli military-intelligence were nuts, bu (Score:2)
.... not that nuts!
;)
Obviously aliens would not hide,
... they'd blind us! *ba-dum tiss*
Hint, my dear mateys: You and your yallah buddies are the kind of people that make them think we are not ready yet! We brained non-psychos are ready, thank you very much. Maybe stop the dick slapping contests and sneaky power meddling, would ya? Yes, all sides of you!
waiting for better news sources (Score:2)
Perhaps the Aliens just don't want to reveal themselves when outfits like the NY Post are still not lumped together with Weekly World News in terms of quality.
this is embarrassing (Score:3)
and any site that runs this story should be fucking embarrassed, including Slashdot
New York Post (Score:2)
Not sure what your point is. That the alien story is correct but suppressed by the mainstream?
Youtube UFO Channels (Score:5, Interesting)
I used to like watching the UFO channels that used to be on Youtube because they were great entertainment before they were censored into obscurity. I don't pretend to know what the truth is, I simply enjoy watching channels like secureteam10 knowing it was simply interesting whilst unknowable.
This guy has come out and said everything these channels have been saying so maybe he was watching them too. If there are aliens out there I wouldn't say "I want to believe", I'd say "I want to leave" because one thing is for sure, this world is mentally traumatised.
Why the fuck would aliens *want* to come here?
Totally understandable (Score:3)
I mean, if you were an alien, would you want to interact with us?
Come back in a few thousand years. If we're still here, maybe we'll have grown up...
Riiiggghhhhhttttt... (Score:3)
There are huge groups of people who think a different skin color is a different "race" and hate them and want to kill them, you think they are going to welcome actual different races?
Tic-Tac (Score:2)
If there is any merit to his claim, Cmdr. Fravor's Tic Tac would be the likely travel vehicle to Mars. Or the East-Coast triangle the FA-18 pilot got a cell phone video of recently.
But I thought we were supposed to get to the data vault where the radio beacon is on Phobos first?
Frankly, the way everybody has adapted to nCov-19 upheaval sorta proves "hey, there's aliens" wouldn't be that big a deal. I mean, the Zimbabwe kids just went about their lives and many didn't even bring it up with their future spo
they're hiding, Min. (Score:2)
Henry: You get on baiting those elephant traps.
Minnie: I don't see the point of them, you know.
Henry: What?
Minnie: We've never caught one.
Henry: That doesn't mean we must stop trying, Min of mine. Think of the dangers! Supposing you came down one morning for a cream-strainer, and found an elephant in the larder, eh?
Minnie: Well, I've never seen an elephant in the larder.
Henry: That is because they're hiding, Min of mine.
Minnie: Where do elephants hide? Tell me that! Where do elephants hide, buddy?
He
Flying Saucers (Score:2)
Ya hear! Make sure you dress up your spaceships as flying saucers making theremin noises. Also, shave. And big eyes too. Basically you should look like Chibis.
It's 2020...BELIEVE (Score:2)
So Close (Score:4, Funny)
He almost had me with his super secret "galactic federation" with an underground base on Mars.
But there's no way in hell I'm gullible enough to think that Trump could keep his mouth shut.
They'd rather you be obsessed with aliens than concerned about their over-sized budgets.
The Pentagon has asked for smaller budgets (in specific, we don't want to buy these tanks ways), and Congress refused because those tanks mean jobs back home. So the tanks are parked in the desert in case they are needed.