Aliens In Hiding Until Mankind Is Ready, Says Ex-Israeli Space Head (nypost.com) 261

Posted by BeauHD from the 2020-season-finale-incoming dept.
The former head of Israel's space program, Haim Eshed, says space aliens have reached an agreement with the U.S. government to stay mum on the experiments they conduct on Earth -- as well as their secret base on Mars -- until mankind is ready to accept them. The New York Post reports: "The aliens have asked not to announce that they are here [because] humanity is not ready yet," Eshed told Israeli paper Yedioth Aharonoth, according to the Jewish Press. The Jewish Press -- speculating that Eshed, 87, may have gone to insanity and beyond -- goes on to unspool his tangled web, which claims the involvement of President Trump and interplanetary diplomacy.

"Trump was on the verge of revealing [aliens existence], but the aliens in the Galactic Federation are saying, "Wait, let people calm down first,'" Eshed, who helmed Israel's space security program from 1981 to 2010, reportedly said. "They don't want to start mass hysteria. They want to first make us sane and understanding." Until that day, aliens have secured an agreement to keep their moves under wraps, said Eshed, noting that the extraterrestrials come in peace.

"There's an agreement between the U.S. government and the aliens. They signed a contract with us to do experiments here. They, too, are researching and trying to understand the whole fabric of the universe, and they want us as helpers." One of the hubs of the cooperation is a base on Mars -- where, by the way, Eshed claims American astronauts have already set foot. "There's an underground base in the depths of Mars, where their representatives are, and also our American astronauts," Eshed reportedly said. Eshed added: "If I had come up with what I'm saying today five years ago, I would have been hospitalized. Wherever I've gone with this in academia, they've said, 'The man has lost his mind,'" he reportedly said. "Today they're already talking differently. I have nothing to lose. I've received my degrees and awards, I am respected in universities abroad, where the trend is also changing."

  • Perhaps the aliens want to wait until humanity stops doing the sort of things that we see Israel doing to the Palestinians.

    • Re: (Score:2, Funny)

      by beachmike ( 724754 )
      Israel is defending itself against Palestinian terrorists, while at the same time, giving medical care to very ill Palestinians. Israel is a great example of how the rest of mankind should act. You're a foolish and immature person that's spreading anti-Israel propaganda.

      • Re:Waiting for us to become civilised (Score:5, Insightful)

        by nagora ( 177841 ) on Tuesday December 08, 2020 @03:45AM (#60806126)

        Israel is defending itself against Palestinian terrorists, while at the same time, giving medical care to very ill Palestinians.

        That's big of them.

        "Oh, did you become ill after we threw you out of your house and onto the street, gave your job to someone else and cut off your water supply because of some bullshit in an old book? Here have some bandages."

        Fuck OFF.

    • Re:Waiting for us to become civilised (Score:4, Insightful)

      by tinkerton ( 199273 ) on Tuesday December 08, 2020 @03:24AM (#60806104)

      Ah you mean the aliens are antisemitic. The ADL is on it already.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by shanen ( 462549 )

      Why is it moderated Funny? This is like 1 + 1 = 3 for large enough values of 1.

      My own theory is from the Fermi Paradox. Evolved intelligent beings like us (make that semi-intelligent beings) quickly go extinct, but sometimes manage to engineer AI successors. They are just gambling quatloos on us, but our odds have been dropping rapidly over the last few years. Smart quatloos have gone to the dolphins.

      • I agree that the odds are that we quickly go extinct (as an alien I would want to watch that and keep a record) but if we can make AI why not design biological successors?

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by xonen ( 774419 )

          I'm not sure that's an entirely reasonable expectation.

          While it's certainly possible that our current civilization will end, with a giant blow probably, it's unlikely that that will be the end of mankind in my view. Even a catastrophic event, like a nuclear war or large meteor impact, is not likely to touch every place on this planet. It would only take a few humans to survive, and more realistic millions, and maybe in another 1000 or 2000 year or even sooner we'd see a new technological civilization arise.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by xonen ( 774419 )

            I forgot to mention that partly based on this, i tend more towards the Zoo hypothesis. But until we have more data, we just don't know.

          • That is one scenario: If one in 10000 people survive that is enough to start over. On the other hand the decline does not have to stop there.
            Nuclear war will not end humanity in the short run but secondary effects may. If there is a nuclear winter followed by a methane induced overheating, and if there is a reduction of the reproduction of people, with a lot of birth defects and high mortality, and you get a planet which is a lot less friendly combined with heavily degraded capacity to handle it and numbers

        • if we can make AI why not design biological successors?

          Because biological systems are messy and inefficient.

          They don't thrive in space and don't adapt well to interstellar travel.

          They are optimized for life on planetary surfaces, which is incredibly inefficient. If the earth were disassembled and the iron core used to manufacture Dyson Swarms, we could increase the surface area a billion-fold.

          The future belongs to silicon, not carbon.

          • I'll concur that the idea of space transport as a meat wagon seems terribly inefficient as opposed to just sending out anything which can replicate in space.

    • Re:Waiting for us to become civilised (Score:4, Funny)

      by Joce640k ( 829181 ) on Tuesday December 08, 2020 @05:51AM (#60806434) Homepage

      "President Trump and interplanetary diplomacy. "

      Two things that shouldn't be in the same sentence.

    • Well, how else would you deal with an armed uprising on your borders? We know how the US would deal with it...in Haiti and Cuba we invade and slaughter whenever someone gets in power we don't like and would raze the entire country if they tried to make war with us.

      So, how do you deal with people almost daily bombing your civilians...not being able to have outdoor playgrounds in Sderot and other cities (unless you have concrete tubes for the kids to run into when they're bombed...but indoor playgrounds are

  • extraordinary claims ... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymouse Cowtard ( 6211666 ) on Tuesday December 08, 2020 @02:06AM (#60806010)
    What a shame he didn't think to get a photo or some physical proof. He must want to appear batshit loopy.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Viol8 ( 599362 )

      He's 87 - there's a good chance he is batshit loopy. Or to be more scientific - dementia is setting in.

      As for "Head of Isreals Security Space Program" - what space program did israel have exactly? It sounds like the sort of impressive sounding but meaningless job title you give to someone who's starting to become troublesome and needs to be moved sideways out of harms way.

    • I mean, if I was trying to get the world population to slowly accept that aliens exist, the plan I would probably use would be ever higher ranking government officials claiming its a conspiracy without evidence. Eventually, it becomes an open secret, then it just becomes open. It's a great way to slowly convince a populace.

      That's almost certainly not what's happening here, but it's a good plan. Assuming, again, the goal isn't to be believed by everyone, but to be believed a lot by a few people and a lit

  • This is fine. (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward
    I'm sure glad these people have access to nuclear weapons.

  • Like the Hollywood movies (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Teun ( 17872 ) on Tuesday December 08, 2020 @02:14AM (#60806020) Homepage
    Like the in the Hollywood movies his aliens landed in the US and spoke English.
    Them (the aliens) not wanting to start mass hysteria could select a different place than the USofA with all it's rag-tag militia.
    And then this incredible statement with Trump and diplomacy in the same sentence :)

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by rtb61 ( 674572 )

      Far more likely the only thing they do with any elements of human society are anthropological experiments, well at least that is all they should do but idle minds will mischief create. So it would not all be stable anthropological experiments but some interference.

      The most logical way would be for advanced alien societies to introduce all of humanity at the same time to their place in the galaxy, leave it completely undeniable and leave it up to humanity to reach out from their planet to the rest of the ga

      • If the old guy is right, and there is no real reason to think he's wrong, then it doesn't make a difference either way. Nothing we can do about out-of-reach technologically superior aliens. For what it's worth, I think he's more likely correct than not. If aliens could easily visit us, why wouldn't they? They might be interested in seeing how we deal with our upcoming tech singularity or helping "us" survive it. The Universe is a big place. No doubt someone has the ability to come to bother us. If th

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by shanen ( 462549 )

          My theory is that engineered AI converges and therefore the solutions are not interesting. However the paths taken by naturally evolved intelligent beings to replacing themselves are probably quite interesting and unique.

          But if they didn't like what we were up to, they would just nuke us from orbit.

    • Like the in the Hollywood movies his aliens landed in the US and spoke English.

      Well why wouldn't they? America is the only country that matters in the universe and english is the only language anyone needs. #MAGA

    • Memorize it; it may come in handy

  • I wonder... (Score:3)

    by reg ( 5428 ) <reg@freebsd.org> on Tuesday December 08, 2020 @02:16AM (#60806024) Homepage

    ... if he has a newsletter. He is peddling a book, but the highly respected journalists at the NYPost forgot to include links to that. Maybe they forgot their affiliate code along with any kind of proof?

  • Pssh. (Score:4, Interesting)

    by LenKagetsu ( 6196102 ) on Tuesday December 08, 2020 @02:24AM (#60806028)

    Why do I have the feeling this guy is testing the waters to see what magnitude of bullshit he can get away with? Someone check his house for carbon monoxide.

  • No way they would include Trump (Score:5, Funny)

    by rashanon ( 910380 ) on Tuesday December 08, 2020 @02:29AM (#60806032)

    There is no way they would make a deal with Trump, because he is one of the lizard people.

    For god sakes, The Galactic Federation is at war with the Lizard people. Jack asses at the New York Post cant keep this stuff straight.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by shanen ( 462549 )

      Can't deal with "He whose name need not be mentioned" because he'd blurt it out in his next tweet.

  • I Approve (Score:4, Interesting)

    by munch117 ( 214551 ) on Tuesday December 08, 2020 @02:29AM (#60806034)
    87-year olds absolutely should have the right to take any drug they like. So what if there's an occasional psychotic episode? It's not like there's a long life left to ruin. Let him have his fun, it doesn't sound like a bad trip.

  • He is right in one respect... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by dsvilko ( 217134 ) on Tuesday December 08, 2020 @02:30AM (#60806036)

    the trends are changing. If you have a crazy fringe conspiracy theory, now certainly seems like a right time to try and cache in on it. The crazier the better. The world is finally ready!
    Depressing.

  • Sounds legit (Score:5, Funny)

    by Krishnoid ( 984597 ) on Tuesday December 08, 2020 @02:33AM (#60806046) Journal

    "Trump was on the verge of revealing [aliens existence], but the aliens in the Galactic Federation are saying, "Wait, let people calm down first,'"

    "Um ... *this* is the leader of the free world?"
    "Yeah, but they cycle their leader every 4-8 solar rotations, and planetary communications indicate that he's an outlier. We'll try to work with the next one that comes in."
    "So ... just make something up to stall him?"
    "Sounds good. In the meantime, take a break, monitor their communications, negotiate for a few of these "Playstation" and "Xbox" entertainment devices ... we've all earned it."

  • The agreement is with the US Deep State, obviously (Score:5, Funny)

    by h33t l4x0r ( 4107715 ) on Tuesday December 08, 2020 @02:39AM (#60806060)
    Because Trump would blab it all over Twitter on day one.

  • So they will show themselves in 50 years.

  • These fools are like the unpopular kids at the dance. The aliens are not waiting to talk to us, they simply have no desire to have anything to do with us.

    Especially this year. Can you honestly say after watching the news that anyone smart enough to have FTL would WANT to come here?

    We are not the popular kids. We are the ones eating paste and wondering why no one wants to talk to us.

    • Re:Not interested in us. (Score:5, Interesting)

      by JaredOfEuropa ( 526365 ) on Tuesday December 08, 2020 @04:01AM (#60806156) Journal

      Can you honestly say after watching the news that anyone smart enough to have FTL would WANT to come here?

      We're not smarter than our ancestors of a few millennia ago despite our brilliant toys; mostly we've gotten better at fostering talent and spreading ideas. Aliens with FTL travel aren't necessarily smarter than us, maybe they're as dumb as us, and less civilized besides. Some of our best stuff was invented in times of war or the threat of war; maybe that's what it takes to advance. Maybe the aliens look at us and marvel that it took us less than a century to go from the steam age to spaceflight and microcomputers. Maybe they admire our restraint in not having a full on nuclear war.

      Though perhaps the aliens will express surprise at how in a few decades we went from optimism and a sense of improvement to the current depressing state of mind where everything sucks, and humanity most of all.

  • > but the aliens in the Galactic Federation are saying, "Wait, let people calm down first,'"

    Really? This being a country that has at least 70 million people living in a paranoid fantasy world, many of whom are better and more heavily armed than their local police. If they really are waiting for humanity to exhibit collective sanity, they'll be waiting a very long time.

  • No way aliens would have let him seize the presidency.

  • It is statistically unlikely that we are alone in the universe.

    • Re: (Score:3, Funny)

      by clickety6 ( 141178 )
      Statistics are notoriously inaccurate when you only have a sample size of 1.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Whibla ( 210729 )

        Statistics are notoriously inaccurate when you only have a sample size of 1.

        So, let's consider the possibility of a second example [nationalgeographic.co.uk], one that's also within our solar system, no less.

        If correct (a big 'if', I'll grant) that would, statistically, significantly change the bounds of the error bars.

  • Is he talking about the butt-plug owning "greys" or the shape-shifting reptilians? And, do those two know about each other?

  • Lets just add it to the list...

  • Are there absolutely no journalistic standards in Israel anymore? What editor would allow such a piece to be published? It's basically ridiculing a man that has gone insane. It's not a public interest matter, it's a sad private matter for the family (assuming there is one) and bloody well should not be published.

    Also, "The Jewish Press"? The name sounds like it comes from a propaganda poster in Germany ca 1938.

  • The New York Post has been telling stories for over 200 years.

    Yeah, that's a real doozy.

  • "Wait, let people calm down first. They don't want to start mass hysteria. They want to first make us sane and understanding."

    So basically you are saying that they will never reveal themselves, right ?

  • It is Cucumber time. The traditional period of no news over Christmas, which requires editors to dig up stories from the loony bins to fill their papers. In Europe these space alien things always happen in Romania - in the US it is Roswell. In Canada, somebody will see a Sasquatch in the BC mountains.

  • Unfortunately, he's right about most of it... (Score:4, Interesting)

    by getuid() ( 1305889 ) on Tuesday December 08, 2020 @04:37AM (#60806216) Homepage

    I don't know about the alien part. But let's assume for a moment that the premise is correct (i.e. they're "here" and have contact with our leaders).

    Unfortunately, then, I can really well imagine the rest: a very misguided attempt of our finest to keep things under wrap until mankind is "ready".

    Ingeborg Bachmann (a german post WWII era author) is known for a quote:

    Die Wahrheit ist dem Menschen zumutbar.

    which roughly translates to "human kind can put up with the truth". It was ushered in the context of the aftermath of the atrocities of WWII and how to deal with the collective shame of having tried to exterminate several, one in particular, other human nations.

    But it is also true in the context of aliens: if they're here, we -- all of us -- should know.

    Because the alternative -- namely keeping things under wrap until we're "ready" -- is no alternative. When exactly will humanity be ready, and -- perhaps more important -- how the fuck do we get to be ready? Will we get ready just like that, naturally evolve wisdom? Why the optimism? It's always failed before!

    There has been a babylonian empire, a Roman one, with double-walls and central heating, streets and aquaeducts, before we've had 1000 years of middle-ages' living in our own shit! We've had Greek democracy before we've had WWII and killing of several million. We've had the 1950s and '60 before we've had the '90s, then the '00s and their economic cryses. Fuck, we've had enlightenment 350 years ago, and how here we go coal-rolling and discussing away climate change, global warming, and the largest mass-extinction right beneath our very noses. We've got rid of witch burning only to go and nuke regular people off the 'net for adhering to the wrong CoC. (Case in point: while we're celebrating free speech and high-fiving each other for our freedoms, I couldn't post this comment without disguising several words because of "Lameness filtere encountered." WTF?!) People dismiss science -- be it about vaccines, viruses, energy, biology -- as if it were magic, and not believing in it makes it go away. We've invented Quantum Mechanics, and then we've gone and inveted JavaScript and the Electron framework!

    What exactly gives anyone the hopes that we, as a species, somehow got any collective wisdom, persistently improved, more civilized manners, over time?

    The mechanisms of self-cheating, self-destroying mechanisms are the same as they've been for the past 5.000 years. Some of us got more knowledge (we're building ITER), but the rest -- the most -- of us believe it today just as much as they would've done 5.000 years ago.

    So the only way forward is to confront us with reality, and leave us to accepting, understanding, and coping with said reality.

    One can try to think of what the least probable way of introducing them without mass-panic would be, but not get too worked up about that. Evolving human beings confronted with reality-altering facts are jerks, that's who we are. That's what we have to deal with, and nobody -- not aliens, not our leaders (especially not our current leaders) can take that from us or protect us from ourselves.

    As far as the aliens go, we could come up with something along the lines of "here they are, the come in peace, and they live 20 light minutes away, so that none of you nutjobs may attempt to drive a bomb car in their quarters and start an intergalactic war". Or something. But that's about it.

    Then let things evolve from there. Humankind would grow to that, find its way. It would probably take a generation or two, but in 50 or so years we'd reach a point where our children would simply have been born and had always lived in a world where aliens living on mars is a an everyday reality, as natural as bonobo apes throwing shit at visitors in Central Zoo, FIFA cheating with soccer dollars, and Wall Street killing retirement funds. Business as usual, plus aliens. No reason to get more upset than regular.

    Everything else is moot and would not work.

    • "Until mankind is ready" is just a twist on the Prime Directive from Star Trek, a silly bit of babble designed to explain why no one visited Earth (openly) before, even though ships were flying through all the time.

      There is no value in it. Lower tech cultures are not some museum piece for you to pat on the head, and anyone who thinks otherwise is a mass murderer, quite simply.

      You don't have to take over. Just let people come to you naturally. Who doesn't want to wear the galactic equivalent of a Coke T-s

  • Cool.. Trashy Propaganda post by another country. The video doesn't even have speaking.

    How the hell does one come up with such trash and get it on Slashdot so easily?

  • Wait... (Score:3)

    by DrXym ( 126579 ) on Tuesday December 08, 2020 @05:09AM (#60806296)
    ... so aliens contacted the US but have decided to hide until humans are ready? Why bother making contact at all? What constitutes "ready"? Where the fuck did this Israeli learn all this galactic federation stuff? He wouldn't be the first person who lost his marbles or had very few to begin with.

  • I wouldn't count on Trump .. (Score:3, Funny)

    by Chrisq ( 894406 ) on Tuesday December 08, 2020 @05:09AM (#60806298)
    I wouldn't count on Trump revealing alien intelligence. So far he has failed to reveal any intelligence whatsoever.

  • .... not that nuts! ;)

    Obviously aliens would not hide, ... they'd blind us! *ba-dum tiss*

    Hint, my dear mateys: You and your yallah buddies are the kind of people that make them think we are not ready yet! We brained non-psychos are ready, thank you very much. Maybe stop the dick slapping contests and sneaky power meddling, would ya? Yes, all sides of you!

  • Perhaps the Aliens just don't want to reveal themselves when outfits like the NY Post are still not lumped together with Weekly World News in terms of quality.

  • this is embarrassing (Score:3)

    by trawg ( 308495 ) on Tuesday December 08, 2020 @05:57AM (#60806450) Homepage

    and any site that runs this story should be fucking embarrassed, including Slashdot

  • Straight from the source that revealed Biden corruption in Ukraine.

  • Youtube UFO Channels (Score:5, Interesting)

    by MrKaos ( 858439 ) on Tuesday December 08, 2020 @07:02AM (#60806580) Journal

    I used to like watching the UFO channels that used to be on Youtube because they were great entertainment before they were censored into obscurity. I don't pretend to know what the truth is, I simply enjoy watching channels like secureteam10 knowing it was simply interesting whilst unknowable.

    This guy has come out and said everything these channels have been saying so maybe he was watching them too. If there are aliens out there I wouldn't say "I want to believe", I'd say "I want to leave" because one thing is for sure, this world is mentally traumatised.

    Why the fuck would aliens *want* to come here?

  • Totally understandable (Score:3)

    by bradley13 ( 1118935 ) on Tuesday December 08, 2020 @07:03AM (#60806586) Homepage

    I mean, if you were an alien, would you want to interact with us?

    Come back in a few thousand years. If we're still here, maybe we'll have grown up...

  • Riiiggghhhhhttttt... (Score:3)

    by MitchDev ( 2526834 ) on Tuesday December 08, 2020 @07:09AM (#60806592)

    There are huge groups of people who think a different skin color is a different "race" and hate them and want to kill them, you think they are going to welcome actual different races?

  • If there is any merit to his claim, Cmdr. Fravor's Tic Tac would be the likely travel vehicle to Mars. Or the East-Coast triangle the FA-18 pilot got a cell phone video of recently.

    But I thought we were supposed to get to the data vault where the radio beacon is on Phobos first?

    Frankly, the way everybody has adapted to nCov-19 upheaval sorta proves "hey, there's aliens" wouldn't be that big a deal. I mean, the Zimbabwe kids just went about their lives and many didn't even bring it up with their future spo

  • Henry: You get on baiting those elephant traps.

    Minnie: I don't see the point of them, you know.

    Henry: What?

    Minnie: We've never caught one.

    Henry: That doesn't mean we must stop trying, Min of mine. Think of the dangers! Supposing you came down one morning for a cream-strainer, and found an elephant in the larder, eh?

    Minnie: Well, I've never seen an elephant in the larder.

    Henry: That is because they're hiding, Min of mine.

    Minnie: Where do elephants hide? Tell me that! Where do elephants hide, buddy?

    He

  • Ya hear! Make sure you dress up your spaceships as flying saucers making theremin noises. Also, shave. And big eyes too. Basically you should look like Chibis.

  • It's 2020 people...don't count out 2020 to throw something else at you. After everything that has happened, I'm ready to believe I'm a holodeck character being simulated on Voyager...

  • So Close (Score:4, Funny)

    by quantaman ( 517394 ) on Tuesday December 08, 2020 @11:46AM (#60807740)

    He almost had me with his super secret "galactic federation" with an underground base on Mars.

    But there's no way in hell I'm gullible enough to think that Trump could keep his mouth shut.

