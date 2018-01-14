Japan's Latest Sensation is a Cryptocurrency Pop Group (engadget.com) 36
An anonymous reader quotes Engadget: If you're starting a pop group in Japan, where giant rosters and virtual superstars are par for the course, how do you stand out? By tying yourself to something trendy -- and in 2018, that means cryptocurrency. Meet Kasotsuka Shojo (Virtual Currency Girls), a J-pop group where each of the eight girls represents one of the larger digital monetary formats. Yes, you're supposed to cheer for bitcoin or swoon over ethereum (what, no litecoin?). The group played its first concert on January 12th, and naturally you had to pay in cryptocurrency to be one of the few members of the general public to get in. The group's first single, "The Moon and Virtual Currencies and Me," warns listeners about the perils of fraud and extols the virtues of good online security.
"It isn't clear how French maid outfits symbolize cryptocurrency or blockchain technology," notes Quartz, "but they're popular costumes in Japan's anime and cosplay circles."
Not much dumber than the crypto bubble....
Is this for real?
I'm still not entirely convinced that Japan is real.
It seems that the Japanese want to anthropomorphize everything. If you watch any anime you are familiar with this.
Maybe the most extreme example I have seen is Kantai Collection [wikipedia.org]. The story is full of cute girls. Each one is a Japanese war ship. Not, mind you, a symbol for or otherwise a representative of the war ship but actually THE war ship. And they take on physical attributes for example the carriers have big physiques and the destroyers are all little younger girls. Aside from being cute girl
Or is this actually the other side, peak being the cryptocurrency milk. [bitcoinexchangeguide.com]
I presume that a crypto-cheese [cheesecoin.tk] derivative is also in the works.
No Dogecoin, I observe. Perhaps that'll come later, when the initial surprise dies down (estimation: eight days) and they grow desperate for attention. Perhaps they're saving the unmasking for then, although I remember having KISS take off their make-up didn't impress anyone.
I think that Bitcoin girl is a total slut. It seems like every other day I hear someone new has forked her.
Virtual +1 Funny.
Sweet. Thanks. It's only been 5 minutes, and that's already worth +2.
Still a better business proposition than investing in cryptocoins, at this point. Nobody has yet made a *useful* cryptocoin - Bitcoin is proving to be an absolutely horrid transaction processor, Ethereum is trying to be something else, and nobody I have seen will accept anything else. Without the utility value of a currency enabling transactions, cryptocoins have only speculation value - and things with only speculation value trend towards zero.
Meanwhile, J-Pop idol groups are pretty bog-standard entertainment, from an economics standpoint at least. "Entertainment" does have intrinsic value, after all. I don't know if they'll be successful, but it's at least *possible* for them to succeed. And when cryptocoins crash, they can switch to some other gimmick.
In other words, I would much rather invest by buying shares in whatever music label owns this band, than in any cryptocoin company.
Is this group really a "pop sensation" once you get away from the virtual pages of Engadget?
/. is promoting bitcoins, if you didn't notice, so anything related is fair game. How else is
/. going to make bank off their investment?
They would call themselves the Ted DiBinarybases.
... this isn't the most ridiculous use of cryptocurrency that's in the news.
